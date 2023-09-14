VALPARAISO — The southbound ramp from State Road 49 onto eastbound U.S. Highway 30 will remain closed as police investigate a crash involving a semi in the area, the Valparaiso Police Department said.
As of 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Indiana Department of Transportation reported that the ramp will be blocked for the next five hours.
Motorists are encouraged to use the State Road 2 and LaPorte Avenue interchange as an alternate route.
No other information was released about the crash.
