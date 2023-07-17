The Valparaiso Police Department began conducting police training on Monday at 1 p.m., at Flint Lake Elementary School, 4106 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police Department began to conduct police training on Monday at 1 p.m., at Flint Lake Elementary School, 4106 Calumet Ave.
The police department wants to inform the public there will be an increase of police vehicles around the school from 1 to 9 p.m. on Tues., July 18. Additional training will occur during the same timeframe on July 24 and 25.
Officials warn people to not be alarmed as emergency services are aware of the drill taking place.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technicians Dan Slotemaker (left) and Jeremy Ahrens talk about their duties.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens checks on a motorist on Interstate 65. The man was waiting with a friend for a tow truck to help with a tire blowout.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens patrols Interstate 80/94.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens assists a motorist who ran out of gas on Interstate 65.
INDOT dispatchers keep an eye on the traffic along Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65 from a control room at the Traffic Management Center in Gary.
A Hoosier Helpers emergency vehicle contains cones, a jack, gasoline, diesel fuel and other items.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens assists a motorist on Interstate 94 with a flat tire.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens patrols Interstate 80/94 as well as Interstate 65 north of Indiana 2.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens assists a motorist on Interstate 94 with a flat tire.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens patrols Interstate 80/94 as well as Interstate 65 north of Indiana 2.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens assists a motorist who ran out of gas on Interstate 65.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens patrols Interstate 80/94 as well as Interstate 65 north of Indiana 2.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens assists a motorist on Interstate 65 who is in need of fuel.
After assisting a motorist, Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens types in information from the incident.
Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens assists a motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 94.
