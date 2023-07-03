VALPARAISO — A stranger approached Paul Schreiner one Friday in May while he was at a lumberyard.

“You had to get a bunch of old guys to build that building,” the man told Schreiner, referring to the three-unit residence going up on Monroe Street. “Only a bunch of old guys could get that far along.”

Schreiner mumbled a reply and went off to look for a box of screws. The 74-year-old executive director of Project Neighbors is one of those old guys.

Each day a handful of retired volunteers help construct the house, which will soon house three families, courtesy of Project Neighbors. The nonprofit has helped create nearly 50 affordable-housing units across the city.

Schreiner is thankful for all the volunteers who make a contribution to the community by getting their hands dirty.

Mike Lowe is one of those volunteers. He immediately missed hands-on labor when he retired from pipe-fitting three years ago. Since 2013, Lowe has participated in five projects for Project Neighbors. He volunteers at the Monroe Street site a couple times a week.

“I was lost the first year I retired because it instantly went away,” Lowe, 69, said, referring to the physical labor he enjoys so much. “I didn’t realize how much I needed the camaraderie and working with my hands.”

John Schopp, 71, volunteers three times a week. The retired union carpenter’s participation over the past eight years has allowed him to build friendships he’ll forever cherish.

“The organization is chipping away at solving the problem of affordable housing,” Schopp said. “I like building things, so I’m happy to participate. It keeps you young and goes toward a good cause.”

Most of the summer volunteers are retired, but some are Valparaiso University students on a break from their studies. A constant rotation of volunteers generally allows buildings to cost half the market price, Schreiner said.

“Economically we have a large group of people who work for low wages and can’t afford to live here. Do we need them?” Schreiner asked inside the Monroe building. “Somebody has to do the landscaping, put the shingles on the roof and serve coffee, so we need them.”

According to data from the 2021 U.S. census, 51.6% of people in occupied, rental households in Valparaiso pay more than 30% of their income for rent. Nearly 30% of renters pay more than 50% of their income for rent.

Each unit will have three bedrooms, two baths and a kitchen. One is ground-level and handicap-accessible; the other two units will have a basement.

The three selected families will move in immediately when the project is complete in the early fall.

Schreiner hopes the $400,000 project will cost each family less than $1,000 a month for rent. According to Zillow Rentals Data from June 25, the median rent for a three-bedroom house in Valparaiso is $1,900 a month.

Project Neighbors was founded in 1968 by Walt Reiner, a former Valparaiso University faculty member. At that time, Reiner was living in Chicago with his family and directing the Prince of Peace Volunteers Program. Through it, Reiner met Barbara Cotton, a mother of six who was living in the projects.

In September 1968, Cotton informed Reiner that she wanted her move her children into a nice town like Valparaiso. After initial hesitation, based on lack of diversity and a history of racism, Reiner and his crew of Valparaiso University faculty members built her a house on South Cedar Lane. Between 1970 and 1981, seven more families moved from Chicago to Valparaiso with help from Reiner, according to the Project Neighbors website.

The organization has used inclusiveness to help diversify the homogenous population that comprises Valparaiso. It has also helped house a Ukrainian refugee family in one of the units recently built. Ivan Bodensteiner, 80, was intrigued by the race-relations aspect of the organization when he joined in the 1970s.

“Project Neighbors plays an important role in providing decent, good-quality housing to low-income people,” said Bodensteiner, board president. “It’s an organization that has regularly been involved in addressing issues in the community beyond housing, but issues affecting racial minorities.”

The “old guys” will continue to help diversify Valparaiso while creating close-knit bonds. Schreiner recalled having to yell at two 80-year-old men to be careful while they discussed who was older as they stood on ladders. The little moments and the overall goal of Project Neighbors make it the perfect organization for Schreiner to be involved with until he physically can’t.

