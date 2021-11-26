 Skip to main content
Valparaiso puts pedestrian safety first with new roadway projects
Valparaiso puts pedestrian safety first with new roadway projects

Valparaiso has made progress on several roadway projects. 

VALPARAISO — The City of Valparaiso has made headway on several roadway improvement projects, many of which include features designed to reduce speeding. 

The Silhavy Road project, which is slated to resume in the spring, will include new curbs, gutters and storm sewers as well as a signal and added turn lanes at the intersection of Silhavy Road and Evans Avenue. A news release from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy's office announced that Evans Avenue on both sides of Silhavy Road is now open to both northbound and southbound traffic. 

Much of Valparaiso's roadway improvement projects have focused on pedestrian safety. The stretch of Vale Park between Campbell Street and Valparaiso Street was recently resurfaced and had its speed tables — flat-top platforms that raise the wheelbase of cars to slow their speed — replaced. 

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago took thousands of vehicles off the road, and states, localities and road construction companies took advantage, moving project schedules forward and getting many done sooner than projected.

The city is also in the process of installing curb "bump-outs" on Morgan Boulevard. Bump-outs narrow the roadway, slowing traffic and reducing the distance pedestrians have to travel when crossing the street. 

The posted speed limit at Morgan Boulevard is 25 mph, though Valparaiso Engineering Director Mike Jabo said city data shows a high number of drivers travel almost 10 mph over the speed limit. Jabo said other communities have had success reducing speeding by narrowing wide roadways. 

"Safety is our first priority, and we continue to advance efforts to make travel throughout Valparaiso safer and more efficient,” Jabo said. “The design provides safer travel, helping to unite neighborhoods."

The updates are part of a $8.2 million road improvement project, focused on repaving roads and alleys. The city recently completed repaving some of Valparaiso's most traveled roadways, including Roosevelt Road, Calumet Avenue and Morgan Boulevard. 

