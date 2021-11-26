Valparaiso puts pedestrian safety first with new roadway projects

VALPARAISO — The City of Valparaiso has made headway on several roadway improvement projects, many of which include features designed to reduce speeding.

The Silhavy Road project, which is slated to resume in the spring, will include new curbs, gutters and storm sewers as well as a signal and added turn lanes at the intersection of Silhavy Road and Evans Avenue. A news release from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy's office announced that Evans Avenue on both sides of Silhavy Road is now open to both northbound and southbound traffic.

Much of Valparaiso's roadway improvement projects have focused on pedestrian safety. The stretch of Vale Park between Campbell Street and Valparaiso Street was recently resurfaced and had its speed tables — flat-top platforms that raise the wheelbase of cars to slow their speed — replaced.

The city is also in the process of installing curb "bump-outs" on Morgan Boulevard. Bump-outs narrow the roadway, slowing traffic and reducing the distance pedestrians have to travel when crossing the street.