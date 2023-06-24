VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis ramp project for Carissa Little won bronze in the Kiwanis International global competition.

John Bowker, who led the project, estimates there were 18,000 Kiwanis service projects worldwide, of which more than 450 were entered in the competition for project of the year.

The emcee at the “signature project” breakfast at the annual Kiwanis International convention was from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As vice president of Kiwanis International, he had visited Indianapolis for a meeting and was driven to Valparaiso for a visit.

While here, he saw Little’s ramp. “He actually walked up and down the ramp and was impressed,” Bowker said.

The metal ramp project for Little, paralyzed since an Aug. 12, 2022, traffic accident, went far beyond normal. In addition to installing two chairlifts for Little at her parents’ bilevel house, the club asked Louis Leone, of Liberty Construction and Renovation, to build an addition because the foyer was too small for her wheelchair to turn around. Materials were donated by an anonymous local business owner. Leone, who donated his time, later joined Kiwanis.

A local Realtor donated the chairlifts after selling a house to a new owner who no longer needed the chairlifts.

As of Friday, more than $44,000 had been donated to a GoFundMe account in her.

Carissa Little and her mother, Cheryl Little, spoke to the Kiwanians last week about the project.

Carissa was living her dream life, riding with her boyfriend in the semitruck he drove. Carissa was in the sleeper compartment when the crash occurred.

She recounted her story at a Kiwanis meeting earlier this year.

“I’m not going to lie. It was the worst pain of my life,” Carissa said. Her spinal cord was broken. She was paralyzed from the waist down. A doctor told her she would never walk again, but Carissa refused to accept that pronouncement and began going to the Shirley A. Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago three times a week for rehab.

Cheryl was so overwhelmed by all the help the family has received that she was in tears telling the story.

When Carissa texted Cheryl, “Mom, I broke my back,” Cheryl ran to the car. “I don’t care that I’m in my pajamas,” she said. Cheryl quickly drove to Loyola University Medical Center, to be with her daughter. Doctors used an American Sign Language interpreter on an iPad to tell Cheryl, who is hearing impaired, what was happening.

Bowker said ramps typically cost $5,000, funded by money raised through Kiwanis fundraisers like its annual pancake breakfast. Kiwanians install the ramps for free.

So far this year, the club has installed 16 ramps, two of them removed after they were no longer needed. Last year, the club installed 30 ramps and uninstalled 16 ramps no longer needed. In one case, the ramp meant a grandchild could see a grandmother for the first time.

As one of the largest clubs, the Valparaiso contingent at this week’s convention had to wait for the awards to be announced for the smaller clubs first. Then the Group 2 projects that placed fourth through 10th were announced. “We were kind of counting down,” Bowker said.

Then the Valparaiso group knew their placed among the top three. “They put together about a 30-second video describing the ramp program. We were backstage and couldn’t hear it,” Bowker said. He’s looking forward to seeing it next week.

In addition to the plaque, the Valparaiso Kiwanis Club will receive a write-up in the Kiwanis magazine and will be featured on the website.

