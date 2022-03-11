Valparaiso RDC approves Linc Economic Development Agreement

VALPARAISO— The Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved an Economic Development Agreement with the developers of The Linc apartment complex.

During a Thursday meeting, the RDC also approved a resolution requesting the issuance of TIF bonds for the Linc. The resolution "starts the bond issuance process for the project," City Attorney Patrick Lyp said.

TIF bonds for the project are not to exceed $3.3 million. The resolution will also go before the Valparaiso City Council on March 14 and March 28 before the bonds are closed on in early April.

The Linc is being developed by Carmel-based Hageman and is slated to be completed in January of 2024. The complex will consist of three separate four-story buildings that will form an "L" shape. The first floor will be filled with retail and restaurants.

The complex will sit on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, where the Round the Clock restaurant is currently located.

Apartments will range from studios to three bedrooms likely costing $1,000 to $1,800 per month. Each unit will include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The Linc will also have a fitness center, coffee bar, media rooms, outdoor patio space and a pet washing station.

The entire project is estimated to cost $27.5 million, the developers received $5 million in State of Indiana Tax Credits.

