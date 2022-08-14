 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valparaiso readying Lincolnway for parking garage

Garage

Valparaiso is moving forward with the demolitions needed to build the Lincoln Highway Garage. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The northeast corner of Lincolnway and Morgan Boulevard will soon be ready for the Lincoln Highway Garage.

The four-story structure will be located across the street from the planned Linc apartment complex, a project that will ultimately consist of 121 units distributed among three separate four-story buildings. 

The Lincoln Highway Garage is intended to accommodate existing downtown parking needs while creating sports for Linc residents. The city finalized the size of the 354-spot garage after completing a $19,700 downtown parking study.

The garage will be built in conjunction with the first phase of the Linc. Construction will begin this fall and will likely be completed by spring 2024. 

During a Thursday afternoon Redevelopment Commission meeting, Valparaiso Director of Engineering Michael Jabo gave an update on the garage construction. The city has approved a demolition bid for the existing structures at 302, 304, 306, 307 and 309 Lincolnway as well as 58 Jefferson. Awarded to C. Lee Construction, the bid was $180,146. 

Some of the demolition will start at the beginning of September, though some will have to hold until the start of October. 

One hundred and twenty one spaces in the garage will be reserved for Linc residents. Another 79 will be "flex" spots, meaning Linc residents will use the spots in the evening only. Hageman, the Linc developer, will pay for the maintenance and upkeep of spots specifically set aside for tenants.

Though the design of the garage has not been finalized, Jabo said the goal is to make the facade of the building look like storefronts. 

