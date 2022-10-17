Valparaiso resident receives prestigious FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award

VALPARAISO — Civil aviators may receive honorable mentions during their flying career, but few are granted the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

Bill Dean, one of the Region’s own, was presented with this award in August with over 50 years of safe piloting and aircraft operation experience.

The FAA recognizes this as the most prestigious award issued to “pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) part 61.” It’s named after Orville and Wilbur Wright, the first two Americans to successfully fly a motor-operated airplane.

“It’s an honor because the FAA is the only agency that can grant this award,” said Dean, of Valparaiso. “I’ve flown over 22,000 hours. I’ve been to Canada, the Antarctic, Nova Scotia, every state in the United States. When you’re in aviation, you’re all over the place.”

Dean’s total flight time is 22,674.3 hours, to be exact. His favorite destination is Sandusky, Ohio.

“This will blow your mind. The one place that really sticks in my head is that I loved going to Sandusky, Ohio,” he said, with a chuckle. “The people there were incredibly nice, and they had a little grill at the airport with the best cheeseburger on the planet.”

Dean found his passion for airplanes when he was 12 years old because aviation was a common career path for his family members. In 1969, he took his first solo flight at age 14.

After high school, Dean enrolled at Vincennes University and received an associates degree in aviation and science. He furthered his education at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, earning his bachelor’s degree in aviation administration. While in Daytona Beach, Florida, Dean taught basic flight training at Embry-Riddle for one year.

“This is going to sound self-centered, but the best part about flying is that you’re in control of your environment, you’re in control of the physical vehicle,” said Dean, who’s owned nine planes throughout his lifetime. “I like flying better than driving, big time. It’s just much safer to fly.”

Dean has flown corporate and privately throughout his career. His first corporate job was in 1976 for the Delco-Remy Division for General Motors. He also has worked for Mercury Aviation and Rural King. He spent the majority of his career, from 1988 to 2012, selling aviation petroleum for fuel companies: Western Petroleum, ExxonMobil and Phillips 66.

Dean’s last career flight was Dec. 6, 2019, for Rural King. Dean was informed about the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from a friend, David Mann, who told him he’d qualify for it with over five decades of experience.

“Not a lot of people get this award; about 90 people in the U.S. get it per year,” he said. “To date, there’s been 2,000 people since the late '50s.”

Mann, David Sharp and Jim Smiley are three fellow pilots who nominated Dean after working with him during his 52-year career. Sharp and Dean met in 1974 while the two were enrolled in the aviation program at Vincennes.

“The biggest honor was the guys who nominated me,” Dean said. “The award is the award — it’s great. Knowing how the guys honored you and felt about you ... and how they felt about my flying ability.”

Sharp, a retired United Airlines pilot, said it was easy writing a recommendation letter for Dean because he’s a focused, dedicated and safe pilot.

“I have known Bill for 48 years, and he is my longest and dearest friend. He was also the best man at my wedding,” said Sharp, of Rockford. “As a pilot, he’s very methodical and situationally aware of what he’s doing. Whatever airplane he’s going to be flying, he studies and makes sure he understands the systems first.”

Mann, who received the FAA award in November 2021, emphasized how Dean was always safe, efficient and observant during their flight time together. After knowing him for over nearly 30 years, Mann said it was a no-brainer when it came to nominating Dean for this award.

“Being around Bill as a fuel representative and pilot, he was always a very honest and dependable person in all walks of life,” said Mann, of Arizona. “I knew he had the qualifications for the master pilot award, and I wanted to do that for him.”

Dean said he’s a lucky person knowing he has more than one close friend on this planet. He’s grateful Mann, Sharp and Smiley had such faith in him to receive this honorary award.