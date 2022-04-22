Valparaiso residents to vote on school referendum

Valparaiso residents will vote on a school referendum May 3, as a plan to extend the district’s 2015 operating referendum for another eight years is on the ballot.

If approved, the referendum tax rate would proceed at a lower maximum rate than previously, decreasing from $0.2042 as a result of the 2015 referendum to $0.1495 per $100 of net assessed value, according to a news release from Valparaiso Community Schools.

The referendum proceeds would go toward hiring teachers and managing class sizes, managing health and safety initiatives, retaining teachers and staff, and funding academic programs, according to the school corporation.

In 2015, voters passed two referendums for the school district. One was for construction of the new Heavilin Elementary School and renovations elsewhere, including a new pool at Valparaiso High School. The other was to increase general fund operations about $4.4 million annually over seven years. That money has gone toward items like teacher salaries, technology and mental health workers.

Superintendent Jim McCall said in a February presentation the 2015 referendum has allowed VCS to maintain high expectations, strong scores, the opportunity for an international baccalaureate diploma and advanced placement programs, among other benefits.

McCall also mentioned in the presentation that Valparaiso receives limited state funding in comparison to other schools, making the referendum especially important.

This week, McCall told The Times that the referendum stakes are high. If it fails, school officials will have to find a way to cut $4.4 million out of their annual budget, which would likely impact all areas and cut several teaching positions.

The referendum currently supports the salary of 30 teachers and 70 staff overall, he said. The district was also able to create a standalone alternative school, add social workers, a district wide behaviorist, STEM classes for K-5 and expanded other programs. If the referendum fails, class sizes will increase at all levels, he said.

“Vikings vote yes," McCall said, echoing a slogan of referendum supporters'. "When going into the ballot booth, the question that comes up on the screen is very long and can be confusing, so we have really tried to educate voters that although it is a complex question, the answer is simple."

Resident Hannah Trueblood plans to vote yes, as she wants to support education above all else.

“If it comes down to keeping schools open versus saving a couple hundred dollars a year on taxes, it's not even a debate for me,” Trueblood said. However, she said it is a “yes, but” vote, where she wants to see the board discuss how the money is used and hold themselves accountable.

Jon Groth is on the committee to help pass the referendum and is a retired teacher. He said with the limited funding received from the state, it becomes necessary.

“They only fund enough for mediocrity,” Groth said of the state formula.

Veronica Wilson was in support of the 2015 referendum, but following its passing, taxes were much higher than she had anticipated. Although Wilson can afford increased taxes, she is concerned about others financial impacts. And, she said the referendum has begun to feel like a permanent tax.

“When are Valpo schools going to operate inside of the money they are getting from the state government?” Wilson said.

Shelly Schering said her main deterrent is that the board is not accountable enough to voters. She lives outside of Valparaiso city limits, and most of the board is appointed by the Valparaiso City Council.

A website has been made for both sides of the vote. Reasons to support the referendum can be found at wearevalpo.com. Reasons against are on votenovalpo.com.

