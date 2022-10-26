Valparaiso reviews proposed redistricting maps, receives 5 public submissions

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso residents submitted a "record" number of redistricting maps, said attorney Brian Bosma of Kroger Gardis and Regas LLP.

This year, the city allowed public participation in the City Council redistricting process, providing a toolkit to help residents craft their own maps. Five people submitted six maps; however one was later withdrawn. At the same time, City Council President Casey Schmidt, R-3rd, and Council Vice President Diana Reed, D-1st, worked with Kroger Gardis and Regas to create a map, called the "coordinator's map."

"(The plans submitted by the public) were good, they were well-thought-out and impressive, in all honesty," Bosma said.

All municipal legislative maps have to be redrawn after each new census to keep districts equal. Valparaiso's population grew from 31,730 in 2010 to 34,428 in 2020. The additional residents, paired with general population fluctuations — people moving, dying and starting families — caused the city's five legislative districts to have a population deviation of about 19.7%. District deviation should be under 10% and ideally closer to 5%.

To ensure equal representation, each of Valparaiso's districts would have a population of close to 6,830 residents. Currently, districts 2, 4 and 5 are all about five to six percentage points larger than the ideal size. District 1 is about 13.4% smaller, and District 3 is 5.4% smaller than the ideal size.

Bosma, former speaker of the House of Representatives and Republican state representative, presented the coordinator's map during a Monday council meeting. The coordinator's plan didn't split any precincts and had a deviation of 5.28%. While some of the submitted plans had a lower deviation, they split precincts, which Bosma said is allowed, but not usually preferred.

If a precinct is split, the county clerk's office would have to reorganize the impacted residents, which can cause confusion for the county and for constituents Bosma said.

"It's (the coordinator's map) more compact than your current map and the cores of your prior districts are maintained, including each incumbent in their original district," Bosma said.

In the coordinator's map, one precinct was swapped in all five districts. The new deviation for District 1 would be -2.31%, for District 2 it would be 1.48%, 2.97% for District 3, -2.02% for District 4 and -0.1% for District 5.

Residents who submitted plans also presented during the Monday night meeting. Multiple said they split precincts because the current precincts are so unbalanced.

Barbara Domer, who submitted a plan with a total deviation of 9.65%, said she was concerned that the coordinator's map moved precinct 22 from District 5 to District 1.

"This precinct shift creates a significant advantage for the Republicans in District 5," Domer said, explaining that 2019 election results show that precinct 22 is majority Democratic. "By moving this precinct into the District 1, the consultant is ridding District 5 of the Democratic-majority precinct and packing it into an already-majority Democratic District 1."

Most City Council members supported the coordinator's plan, saying they appreciated its simplicity. Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, who has criticized Bosma's involvement as a former Republican politician, thanked Bosma "for a very respectful job."

The council is scheduled to approve the final map during its Nov. 14 meeting. All of the maps, including the coordinator's map, can be found on the city website, by going to the "Department" tab and selecting "Legal Department."

Many of the residents who submitted maps said the entire redistricting process needs to be changed.

Domer asked the City Council to adopt a resolution supporting a citizen-led redistricting commission, consisting of members "who represent the city's diversity, partisan balance and geography, for all future redistricting."

Over the past few years both Bloomington and Goshen have passed ordinances creating citizen redistricting commissions.

Kathryn Meyer, who submitted two maps, said she did so to show that citizens care.

"We’re willing and able to participate in our city government," Mayer said. "Redistricting only happens once every 10 years, and that’s why it’s so important.”