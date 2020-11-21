Valparaiso’s honorary officer remembered for bright smile, love for others

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso’s only honorary officer left a lifelong impression on those who knew him, the chief said.
Dejon Walker, 22, of Valparaiso, died on Monday at IU Health in Indianapolis after battling lifelong health challenges, his obituary said.
“I knew from the moment I met Dejon Walker that he was special and would make that lifelong impression,” said Valparaiso Chief of Police Jeff Balon. “Dejon was a sincere, loving and thoughtful person, who found the good in everyone and was accepting of anyone; unique qualities that are often lacking in today’s world. Each time I saw Dejon, he greeted me with a huge hug and a bright smile that made me feel welcomed.”
Walker was sworn in as an honorary officer on Sept. 13, 2017 while he was still a senior at Valparaiso High School. Though Walker faced challenges in his life, such as his father being murdered while Walker was 4 years old, he focused on his passion for serving the community.
Walker also graduated from the Valparaiso Police Department’s Junior Police Academy and studied criminal justice at Ivy Tech.
Balon said he remembers what Walker said when he asked him if he would like to address the crowd at the swearing-in ceremony.
“He responded by saying he always wanted to be a police officer but, because of his health issues, he knew this was a dream that was not meant to be,” Balon said. “He then looked up at me and, with a wink and big smile, said, ‘But I know I could do your job, chief.’”
During his time as an honorary officer, Walker did several ride-alongs and got to know everyone at the department, as well as kept tabs on new hires in the force, Balon said. Upon learning of the new officers, Balon would get a nod of approval, as Walker said, “They seem to be a good hire, chief.”
“I can say without hesitation that Dejon loved the officers of the Valparaiso Police Department, and we loved him,” Balon said. “He will forever be a part of the Valparaiso Police Department family, and he will continue to hold that special place in my heart.”
