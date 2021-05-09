Valparaiso School Board applicants make their pitches

VALPARAISO — The City Council’s job of narrowing the list of candidates for a seat on the Valparaiso School Board became easier when one of the candidates, Malorie Medellin, dropped out. The remaining four are now all considered finalists.

The council spent two hours interviewing the candidates Monday night. The public is invited to submit questions to valposchoolboard@valpo.us for the second round of interviews, to be held at 4:50 p.m. May 17. Questions will be presented in a form that is appropriate and not repetitive, City Attorney Patrick Lyp said.

Dr. Robert Behrend, a Valparaiso dentist, is seeking reappointment. Also seeking that seat on the five-member board are Laura Huber, a bookkeeper at Meditrina Market Café; Anthony McDonald, a probation officer, JDAI Coordinator and Family Court mediator with Porter County Juvenile Probation; and Erika Watkins, director of Lisa's Safe Haven Child Care.

“I think this is one of the unique things that separates Valparaiso from many other communities across the state, is having an appointed board,” Behrend said.

“We have a great mix of different viewpoints on the board. We don’t always agree, but we always have civil discussions,” he said.