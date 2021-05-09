Valparaiso School Board applicants make their pitches

VALPARAISO — The City Council’s job of narrowing the list of candidates for a seat on the Valparaiso School Board became easier when one of the candidates, Malorie Medellin, dropped out. The remaining four are now all considered finalists.
The council spent two hours interviewing the candidates Monday night. The public is invited to submit questions to valposchoolboard@valpo.us for the second round of interviews, to be held at 4:50 p.m. May 17. Questions will be presented in a form that is appropriate and not repetitive, City Attorney Patrick Lyp said.
Dr. Robert Behrend, a Valparaiso dentist, is seeking reappointment. Also seeking that seat on the five-member board are Laura Huber, a bookkeeper at Meditrina Market Café; Anthony McDonald, a probation officer, JDAI Coordinator and Family Court mediator with Porter County Juvenile Probation; and Erika Watkins, director of Lisa's Safe Haven Child Care.
“I think this is one of the unique things that separates Valparaiso from many other communities across the state, is having an appointed board,” Behrend said.
“We have a great mix of different viewpoints on the board. We don’t always agree, but we always have civil discussions,” he said.
Huber said she sat with Parkview Elementary School parents and staff who were concerned about plans in 2019 to end the school’s dual language immersion program. She was angry then because she didn’t get answers right away, she said, but she now knows the board was listening to their concerns.
The board gave the program an additional five years, Behrend said.
McDonald said he has never been in a situation where listening but not acting is beneficial to anyone. Understanding how others think and moving toward a common goal is important, he said.
Watkins said when the board is listening, members need to send signals that indicate they’re paying attention.
“This is not a wax museum. Is there anybody in there? I want some feedback,” she said. “Stakeholders need to not just be heard, but also to be responded to.”
In 2022, the school district is set to ask taxpayers to approve a referendum that would retain the increase in taxes to support operating costs. To put it in perspective, council Vice President Diana Reed noted that the economy is in a different place now than it was when the original referendum was passed. In addition, the state budget approved significant increases for public schools in the next two years.
The board has shown fiscal responsibility, Behrend said. Board actions will save taxpayers over $330,000 per year in the central administration office, with the positions of grants director, assistant superintendent and safety director eliminated. “We’ve accomplished those same things with the current people we have,” he said.
Using money from the referendum, the district now employs 13 social workers, one for each school. The additional tax revenue also supports extraordinary educational programs, Behrend said.
“I would want to start by remembering why the referendum was passed in the first place,” Huber said. “In 2015, we wanted our schools to be better.”
The extra money raised salaries and provided technology updates as well as hiring social workers. “In the past year, that’s probably the best thing ever,” Huber said.
“I think Valpo is more of a forward-thinking city,” she said. “Our future is still our future. We still need the funding to be better.”
McDonald said the district’s aims need to be considered. “I want the goals to be futuristic,” he said, “but at the same time are they reachable goals, are they attainable goals?”
Watkins said the pandemic has changed many residents’ financial position.
“We also know that money makes things better,” she said. “We’ve been able to see some great things happen because of the referendum.”
Watkins promised to look at the data as well as pros and cons before making a decision.
Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, is from a family with the singular distinction of integrating Valparaiso when his mother moved to the city from Chicago. He asked the board applicants how the school district is doing in reflecting the community’s increasing diversity.
Behrend, who is white, said the district needs to hire the best but also represent the community. The district’s athletic director is black, and two principals are Hispanic, he noted. “How are we doing? I think we’re doing great,” Behrend said.
McDonald, who is black, said his sixth grade teacher was the only African American male teacher he had until he was a senior at Valparaiso University, and that was an adjunct instructor.
The sixth grade teacher on the South Side of Chicago turned his life around, he said. “He told my father that I was running with the wrong crowd.” McDonald was put in a private school. “I think it made me a better person,” he said.