Valparaiso schools names new superintendent

Board members consulted with the Indiana School Boards Association's Michael Adamson, who also assisted in the Crown Point Community School Corp.'s recent superintendent search, and collected community input in establishing the skill sets desired in Valparaiso's next district leader.

"This process was the most competitive process that I've ever had the opportunity to participate in in hiring a person," Valparaiso's newest school board member, Kurt Minko, said.

The board's decision received a standing ovation from a full Valparaiso Community Schools board room Friday, filled with VCS staff, families and members of the community.

"It is not a responsibility I take lightly," McCall said. "I have dedicated my career to Valparaiso. I believe in Valpo. I believe in its people, in its potential and, most of all, its kids."

McCall thanked his mentors in the room, including Berta, his family, former school board member Paul Knauff and Kaye Frataccia, the wife of the former superintendent.