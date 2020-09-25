Valparaiso schools names new superintendent

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools is calling upon an experienced Viking to serve as its next superintendent.
The Valparaiso Community Schools board voted unanimously Friday afternoon to name its assistant superintendent, Jim McCall, to the top job.
"Dr. McCall is an intelligent, driven and prepared leader that is ready to take Valparaiso Community Schools to unprecedented levels," school board member Rob Behrend said. "Dr. McCall will serve the kids of Valparaiso for a long time. The Valparaiso community will benefit from Dr. Jim McCall as its superintendent."
McCall is a 22-year veteran of Valparaiso Community Schools, starting his career as an English teacher and coach at Valparaiso High School in 1999.
In 2007, McCall completed his administrative degree and led the girls track team to a tie for second place at state.
He earned his doctorate degree in educational leadership from Purdue University in December 2011.
McCall also has an undergraduate degree in English from Wabash College, a master's degree in English from Purdue University, and a master's degree in education administration from Ball State University.
He has served as an assistant principal and associate principal at VHS and principal at Flint Lake Elementary before then-superintendent E. Ric Frataccia named him assistant superintendent for the district.
McCall has worked with Interim Superintendent Michael Berta as the district created, implemented and revised its 2020 school reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.
"During these past several months, Dr. McCall has worked closely with Mr. Michael Berta, teachers, support personnel, county health officials to make it possible for our schools to open on schedule with in-person learning and remote learning for our at-home students, an impressive achievement," School Board President Sue Hoffman said. "Dr. McCall has served this system in many roles, making him fully aware of the many responsibilities and expectations placed on educators in today's society, and specifically on the educational and instruction leaders of Valparaiso Community Schools."
Board members approved a three-year superintendent's contract, which dates back to Sept. 23 and extends to June 30, 2023, and establishes a $170,000 salary for McCall's first year. The superintendent will be eligible for salary increases of $3,000 or $5,000 each year if given "effective" or "highly effective" ratings in the school board's annual performance evaluation.
The Friday afternoon vote draws to a close the school board's approximately four-month search to replace its former superintendent, Julie Lauck, who resigned in May.
The Valparaiso school board received 16 applications from 10 states, Hoffman said, narrowing its scope down to five applicants in its first round of interviews and three in its final round.
Board members consulted with the Indiana School Boards Association's Michael Adamson, who also assisted in the Crown Point Community School Corp.'s recent superintendent search, and collected community input in establishing the skill sets desired in Valparaiso's next district leader.
"This process was the most competitive process that I've ever had the opportunity to participate in in hiring a person," Valparaiso's newest school board member, Kurt Minko, said.
The board's decision received a standing ovation from a full Valparaiso Community Schools board room Friday, filled with VCS staff, families and members of the community.
"It is not a responsibility I take lightly," McCall said. "I have dedicated my career to Valparaiso. I believe in Valpo. I believe in its people, in its potential and, most of all, its kids."
McCall thanked his mentors in the room, including Berta, his family, former school board member Paul Knauff and Kaye Frataccia, the wife of the former superintendent.
"I look across the room and see my colleagues and I love the fact that we get to work together in these challenging times," McCall said. "Because together we are going to come out on the other side all the better for it."
