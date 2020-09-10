Valparaiso schools to begin weekly e-learning days

"Our children’s education is not to be sacrificed," said Polly Murphy, wife to Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, speaking as a parent of four Valparaiso Community Schools students. "I feel like the goalposts keep moving ... we need to stand strong, make a decision and see it through."

Others raised concerns that Wednesday e-learning days would not fully sustain the time teachers need to plan for both sets of in-person and virtual students, and that Wednesday child care options would not provide adequate support for students' academic needs away from school.

"I've heard things said, 'What’s best for our kids?' I think being in school is best for our kids. There's no question about that," said Center Township Board of Trustees member Debra Fray, speaking as a private citizen. "But, they have to have people in front of them and with them that can get the job done and that aren't crawling from fatigue and overwork and emotional stress and strain of just trying to come to school and do what they're expected to do in two platforms. It's not sustainable."