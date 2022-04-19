Valparaiso schools to resume classes in light of continued boil advisory

VALPARAISO — While the repair has been completed, a water boil advisory is still in effect for some Valparaiso residents through Tuesday as test results are pending.

Steve Poulos, executive director for Valparaiso City Services, said he hopes the boil advisory can be canceled Wednesday.

Poulos said the damaged water main servicing the south half of the city was repaired late Monday, restoring water service to customers. However, testing results to ensure the water is safe to use normally takes up to 48 hours, so officials must wait on those results to cancel the boil advisory.

He said the city will alert affected residents and post updates on the website www.valparaisoutilities.org.

Valparaiso Community Schools canceled classes for select schools Tuesday in light of the boil advisory, however in-person learning will resume Wednesday with precautions, a news release said.

The schools affected include Ben Franklin Middle School, Memorial Elementary School, Central Elementary School, Heavilin Elementary School, Parkview Elementary School and Valparaiso Alternative Learning Experience.

While the advisory is in effect, students must use hand sanitizer as an extra step after hand washing and water refilling stations will be turned off. Students are encouraged to bring bottled water from home and additional bottled water will be offered to students and staff.

In addition, water from the plumbed lines will not be used in food preparation. School breakfast and lunch will be prepackaged.

Once the boil advisory is lifted, plumbed lines including fixtures, ice machines, dispensers and more will be flushed and cleaned.

“Our partners with the city have been phenomenal in keeping us updated as we've rallied as a team to create the circumstances to get VCS students and staff back to school despite this unforeseen situation," Valparaiso Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall said.

On Monday, all water customers located along and south of Evans Avenue in Valparaiso, including all of U.S. 30 and areas south of U.S. 30, were urged to boil their drinking and cooking water before using it through at least Wednesday.

The precautionary boil advisory was due to a 12-inch water main break at State Road 2 and Horse Prairie Avenue that temporarily reduced customer water pressure and interrupted water service.

To do so, all cooking and drinking water should be heated and allowed to boil for at least five minutes and then cooled before use.

Valparaiso residents and businesses in the affected area should continue to boil their water until a subsequent announcement that boiling no longer is recommended.

Poulos said a water microbiology laboratory tested the city's water to ensure it meets the required bacteria standard before the boil advisory is lifted and the advisory may be extended if additional testing is required.

More information about complying with the boil advisory is available by calling Valparaiso Utilities customer service at 219-462-6174 or visiting the frequently asked questions section of the valparaisoutilities.org website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.