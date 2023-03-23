The city of Valparaiso is asking state lawmakers to authorize five additional alcohol-sales permits for restaurants in and near downtown.

Since 2005, Valparaiso has benefited from special legislation granting 10 extra permits for on-premises consumption of beer, wine or liquor in restaurants within a designated historic district centered on the Porter County Courthouse.

Mayor Matt Murphy recently told the House Public Policy Committee that the permits helped turn around downtown Valparaiso, which he said once had a 50% vacancy rate.

"With this tool, we've really become a dining destination in Northwest Indiana, attracting visitors from as far away as Illinois to come to our city and enjoy the great amenities we have, in addition to some fantastic restaurants," he said.

Murphy told the panel that authorizing five additional permits, and expanding the area where they can be used, will spur development and bring additional restaurants to downtown streets a few blocks away from Lincolnway.

"It's really a point of pride in our community, our downtown," Murphy said. "We'd like to see some more investment on the periphery of our downtown."

In addition to the five extra permits, House Bill 1217 would allow the permits to be deployed at properties up to 1,500 feet outside the historic district, instead of the 700-foot maximum in current law.

It also raises the initial $6,000 fee for each permit to $25,000.

The legislation is set for review Wednesday by the Senate Public Policy Committee; it won House approval 94-3 on Feb. 20.

However, Lafayette Republican Ron Alting, the leader of the Senate panel, has expressed concern about the measure because it includes, among other components, a provision authorizing the sale of beer and wine to beauty salon customers.

It's not unusual in Indiana, especially for alcohol-related measures, for a variety of proposals to be packaged in a single plan to ensure that a majority of lawmakers have something they can support in the legislation, even if they're uncomfortable with other pieces of it.

In fact, Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, chairman of the Public Policy Committee and sponsor of the omnibus alcohol measure, said he intentionally merged the original Valparaiso proposal, House Bill 1419, sponsored by Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, with other alcohol-related items before sending it to the Senate.

"We've taken this caterpillar of a bill and put it through an amendment cocoon, and it's emerged as a beautiful butterfly of various alcohol matters," Manning said.

Ultimately, the plan must be approved with identical language by the House and the Senate to send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

