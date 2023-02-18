VALPARAISO – The city’s new world-class skate park could be completed as soon as the end of this year.

Park officials, who came up with $1.7 million of the cost for the first phase, are ready to break ground late next month or in early April.

A little over 150 giving units have contributed, including foundations and service clubs, Parks and Recreation Director John Seibert said. “We’ve raised over $800,000 in private funds. We’re matching that with $900,000 in public funds.”

Fundraising will continue for an additional $200,000 to $250,000 by the end of June to pay for the initial phase. The project is expected to go out to bid this week. Some initial stormwater work should begin in the next few weeks.

Although the official opening of the park won’t be until spring 2024, Seibert wants to make sure skaters can use it as soon as possible, either late this year or early next year,

A second phase, including a covered mini ramp with roof, is being included in Phase 2. That’s not expected to disturb the main part of the skate park, Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau said, although the park might be closed for safety reasons during part of the Phase 2 construction.

The skate park replaces one at Rogers Lakewood Park. The new one will be more accessible, at the northwest corner of Fairgrounds Park, where a soccer field now stands.

A key factor in moving the skate park forward last week came when Valparaiso Community Schools agreed to let the Valparaiso High School football field be used temporarily for adult soccer games, Nuppnau said. When the parks department’s new athletics facility is built, the adult soccer league will use the new facility.

Among the highlights of the new skate park will be a fish-shaped bowl in memory of the late Ray Wampler, whose nickname was "Flounder." Skate park designer Dug Ketterman, now based in Oregon, wanted to honor his childhood friend.

“It will be one of the biggest and highly featured skate parks in the Midwest,” Seibert said. “I think he’s really excited that we’re able to do this."

The crew is particularly excited about accessibility — not only conveniently located, but constructed for use by people in wheelchairs and people with sensory issues.

Exactly what’s included in Valparaiso’s first phase won’t be determined until the bids are opened. A covered mini ramp, however, is definitely pushed into the second phase.

Extensive public input went into the design of the skate park. Ketterman has said he put more hours into designing the park than the city’s payment accounted for; he wanted to do his best to put as many features as he could into the space available, as well as honor Wampler.

Crown Point is also planning a new skate park. Seibert welcomes that development because additional parks will draw more people to the area for big events.