VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police Department has hired a new social worker.

Natalie Kasberger will replace Sam Burgett. According to the department's Captain of Support Services Joe Hall, Burgett will "continue to be a resource" for Kasberger as she now works for the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

The Valparaiso Police Department began the social worker program in 2021. Hall said the department wanted to provide support services for incidents "that often get reported to police, that are not inherently criminal matters." Kasberger will help connect individuals with mental health, substance dependency, employment and housing resources. She will also train officers on how to handle mental health crises.

In certain instances, Kasberger will respond to incidents along with police officers, providing care to people on the scene.

Kasberger graduated from Valparaiso University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Social Work, she earned a Master of Social Work from the University of Kentucky in 2023. She has worked as a social worker for Northwest Health in LaPorte and serves in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence specialist.

According to a police department news release, the social worker program is funded by Healthlinc.

"Kasberger will be an amazing asset to our agency, as she will contribute to training efforts and work to enhance the already well-established community engagement of the department and our citizens," the news release states. "The Valparaiso Police Department is excited to have our program flourish under Kasberger, as we look for opportunities to further develop our social work efforts."

Kasberger can be reached through the police department at 219-462-2135.

