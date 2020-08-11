Valparaiso sues major video streaming services seeking unpaid franchise fees

VALPARAISO — A class-action lawsuit led by Valparaiso and three other Indiana cities is seeking to require video streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, pay the same franchise fees to local governments that cable companies must pay.
The lawsuit, filed last week at the Indiana Commercial Court in Marion County, argues video streaming services are using internet equipment in the public right of way to transmit programming to their customers, and therefore are required by Indiana law to pay a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenue to the localities where their customers reside.
To date, none of the defendants — Netflix, Disney, Hulu, DirectTV and Dish Network — have registered as a franchise or paid the required fees to the plaintiffs — Valparaiso, Fishers, Indianapolis and Evansville — or any of the 600 other Indiana units of local government potentially owed money, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit demands the companies be required to pay unpaid fees for past services and all future fees required by law.
It does not provide an estimate of how much money is owed statewide, or how much Valparaiso might reap from past-due and future payments.
"The VSF (Video Service Franchises) Act is designed to be self-executing, with persons obtaining franchises before offering video service and then paying franchise fees to units with little or no government involvement," the lawsuit says.
"For many years, persons offering video service to subscribers in Indiana, such as traditional cable companies, have abided by the VSF Act's requirements and remitted the requisite fees directly to units."
Cost passed to subscribers
While cable companies remit the franchise fees, the money typically is paid by cable subscribers as an additional charge on their monthly bills.
Records maintained by the Valparaiso clerk-treasurer show the Porter County city received $446,000 in video franchise fees last year, $457,000 in 2018, and $476,000 in 2017.
That decline likely is due to an increasing number of Valparaiso residents "cutting the cord" by replacing their cable television service with subscriptions to streaming video companies whose content is delivered over the internet.
Patrick Lyp, Valparaiso's city attorney, said the lawsuit will level the playing field so all companies delivering video programming in Valparaiso and across the state pay the required fees.
"Our case helps ensure a competitive marketplace where everyone subject to the fee pays it," Lyp said. "The current situation is unfair to cable providers who have been following Indiana law."
Court records show the streaming services have not yet filed a response to the lawsuit in the commercial court, which is a specialized trial court focused on resolving business-related disputes efficiently, using legal expertise and technology.
A similar lawsuit seeking to require streaming services pay local franchise fees still is pending in Missouri after being filed last year by the city of Creve Coeur.
