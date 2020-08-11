Valparaiso sues major video streaming services seeking unpaid franchise fees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A class-action lawsuit led by Valparaiso and three other Indiana cities is seeking to require video streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, pay the same franchise fees to local governments that cable companies must pay.

The lawsuit, filed last week at the Indiana Commercial Court in Marion County, argues video streaming services are using internet equipment in the public right of way to transmit programming to their customers, and therefore are required by Indiana law to pay a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenue to the localities where their customers reside.

To date, none of the defendants — Netflix, Disney, Hulu, DirectTV and Dish Network — have registered as a franchise or paid the required fees to the plaintiffs — Valparaiso, Fishers, Indianapolis and Evansville — or any of the 600 other Indiana units of local government potentially owed money, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit demands the companies be required to pay unpaid fees for past services and all future fees required by law.

It does not provide an estimate of how much money is owed statewide, or how much Valparaiso might reap from past-due and future payments.