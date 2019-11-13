{{featured_button_text}}
Choc-o-Lots event set for Nov. 11

The Valparaiso Sunrise Kiwanis is hosting its annual Choc-o-Lots and More fundraiser Thursday at the Old Town Banquet Center, 711 Calumet Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The event offers free samples of various chocolate items, a silent auction, a gift basket raffle, decorated trees and wreaths and a live auction that starts at 6:30 p.m. There also will be face painting by Jasmine and Aladdin.

Products may be purchased or ordered from some of the vendors.

Admission is $10 per adult or $20 per family. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any Sunrise Kiwanis member.

Proceeds are used to support Riley Hospital for Children, Hilltop Neighborhood House, scholarships for Valparaiso High School graduating seniors and other local nonprofits.

