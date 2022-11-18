Valparaiso superintendent touts academics, arts, athletics, altruism in chamber speech

VALPARAISO — Jim McCall, superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools, said Thursday that the public school district's spirit can be encapsulated by its beloved motto, "We are Valpo."

"If you take a look at and think about what 'We are Valpo,' means, it's more than a slogan," McCall said during a "state of the schools" speech he gave during the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday at Aberdeen Manor. "It's a pursuit of excellence."

McCall boasted that 98.5% of Valparaiso High School's Class of 2022 graduated, the highest graduation rate in district history. Additionally, he noted that the district performed in the top 20 in the state's ILEARN testing out of nearly 400 districts across Indiana. He also celebrated the fact that Valparaiso produced several National Merit Scholars, Science Olympiad state champions and, most recently, a state champion spell bowl team at Central Elementary.

McCall also outlined achievements by students outside the classroom, including the Valparaiso performing arts department's upcoming production, "The Comedy of Terrible Errors," debuting Friday night, Valparaiso's state championship girls 4x800-meter relay team and its unified sports track program, which allows special education students to compete alongside general education students in sanctioned sports. That team, which has won two unified track state championships, is the largest unified track team in Indiana, he said.

"We have kids, general education and special education, wanting to be part of something bigger than themselves," McCall said.

He read a letter that he received from a mother of a special education student to the audience that he felt embodied what makes the program so special. The letter explained that a general education student who played football at Valparaiso High School and was on the unified track team with her son gifted him a football team T-shirt, a small gesture from the football player that had a huge impact on his teammate.

This segued into his next point of pride: altruism. McCall said the district works to promote altruism among its staff.

"'We are Valpo,' embodies this commitment to each other, to the greater good and to the work that it takes for continuous improvement," McCall said. "It's the pursuit of excellence for others. That's why we are a school of choice, why our enrollment continues to grow, because we are a reflection of our community."

McCall said the district's staff set an example for the students. He lauded several teachers, including Tarik El Naggar, who runs the Valparaiso High School STEM program and has created "a nationally renowned flight program," and he told the stories of "unsung heroes" such as Roberto Campos, a maintenance worker at Cooks Corners Elementary School that was seen brushing grass clippings off a welcome sign the morning of the first day of school "because he wanted it to be absolutely perfect for the kids."

"It's those little things that you do for others that really encapsulates 'We are Valpo,'" he said.

McCall received praise for his speech and for the job his administration has done with Valparaiso Community Schools, including from Chamber President Rex Richards, who attributed much of the growth the Valparaiso area has been seeing to its schools.

"Make no bones about it," Richards said. "When you have a great school system, that is one of the biggest reasons people want to move to a community."