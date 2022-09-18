Valparaiso to award neighborhood grants

VALPARAISO — The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, which allows residents to join with neighbors to accomplish projects that benefit their areas of the city.

Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s community engagement director, said applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023.

“The Neighborhood Improvement Grant program has succeeded in funding 79 projects since we introduced the program in 2018,” Clifton said. “The city is delighted to lead this program which unites neighborhoods and inspires positive projects. With matching funds, these grants have resulted in more than $1 million in neighborhood improvements over the past five years,” she said.

Previous project ideas that have been awarded Neighborhood Improvement Grants include:

• Community spaces, like bus stop benches and pavilions for gathering;

• Neighborhood signage/branding that instills unity and a sense of pride;

• Public art displays that add unique character by representing the neighborhood;

• Physical improvements, like fixing sidewalks or enhancing park equipment.

Neighborhoods may submit applications for up to $15,000 in qualified funding through the Neighborhood Improvement Grant.

The program is funded by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and administered by the Community Engagement Department. A grant review committee assists in the selection process.

The city will host a workshop on the grants at 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at City Hall, 166 Lincolnway. Topics will include an overview of the grant program, highlights of successful projects and how to apply.

More information is available on the city website at www.ci.valparaiso.in.us.