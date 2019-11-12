VALPARAISO — The Porter-Starke Services Foundation is in need of volunteers for the annual Valparaiso Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
The event is Nov. 28 and will require nearly 200 volunteers to ensure participant safety and satisfaction.
Volunteers can register on the Valparaiso Turkey Trot RunSignUp page. Online, individuals can select their preferred volunteer position. Volunteers assist with directing walkers and runners during the race, setting up and removing signage, passing out water to participants, providing medical support on the race route, and cleanup at the end of the event.
“Volunteers are a major component of the Porter-Starke Services Foundation being able to provide a fun event for all ages,” said Amanda Roof, Race Director. “Each year we are grateful for the community support and involvement that makes this event possible.”
Volunteers may be students, families, community members, service learning groups, or work groups. Those needing volunteer hours for school or work purposes may provide paperwork to be signed the morning of the event.
Additionally, all volunteers who check in and complete their volunteer position will be provided a short-sleeved t-shirt. To register as a volunteer, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/IN/Valparaiso/ValparaisoTurkeyTrot
The Valparaiso Turkey Trot is a fundraiser for the Porter-Starke Services Foundation. Proceeds benefit health and wellness initiatives in Northwest Indiana.