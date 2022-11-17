Valparaiso University launching occupational therapy program

In response to a rapidly growing demand for occupational therapists, Valparaiso University is launching an occupational therapy program, with the first students arriving as soon as January.

At the helm of this new program will be Sara Story, who joined Valparaiso University this month from Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky, where she was chairperson of the Auerbach School of Occupational Therapy.

Alongside Story will be the program's first clinical professor, Theresa Carroll, who joined the university in January after nearly 11 years as a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Occupational therapy, as explained by the two experts launching the program, is the use of occupations — physical activities performed throughout daily life — to promote rehabilitation from physical or mental illness.

"The term 'occupational' often confuses people," Story said. "It's not looking for a job. It's anything you might do in a day that feels meaningful."

Examples include helping a stroke patient learn how to drive a car or take public transit again; and helping a person with developmental disabilities, such as autism, prepare for life through practicing daily activities.

The possibilities for how occupational therapy can be applied are expansive, Story and Carroll explained.

The program, which will be administered by Valparaiso University's College of Nursing and Health Professions, will offer an entry-level doctorate in occupational therapy, or OTD, and will require applicants to have a bachelor's degree and have completed a list of prerequisite classes.

Graduation will require 109 credit hours, which will take roughly two years and three months, according to a schedule of coursework available on the university's website.

The program is open to students who completed their undergraduate degree at Valpo and those who did so elsewhere. The university also will offer a post-professional doctorate of occupation therapy, or DrOT, online, which includes a shortened tract of coursework but requires a bachelor's or master's degree in occupational therapy.

Story envisions the program being very "community-based and community-focused." She hopes to include outreach where students can provide occupational therapy to Valparaiso residents directly through the university and where guest speakers from the community can give lectures about how occupational therapy helped them.

The coursework will be a mix of classes that are required to meet national accreditation standards and classes that fit in more with the local niche at Valparaiso University. The latter, Story and Carroll explained, will come in the form of interprofessional engagement, meaning OT students will take classes alongside students in other health care professions. Additionally, to graduate, students will be required to complete six internships and a capstone.

"Sara and I have both been teaching in occupational therapy in education for a number of years," Carroll said. "We've really seen education change from the standard lecture in a classroom to more hands-on engaged education."

"Learn through doing," Story added, explaining the importance of those internships.

The impetus for creating this program was a huge market for occupational therapists nationwide.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the field will grow by 14% from 2021 to 2023. That means there will be about 10,100 openings for occupational therapists each year in that time.

Story and Carroll believe that Porter County is seeing perhaps an even higher demand than the rest of the country because of a shortage of occupational therapists in the area.

"So it's a really exciting opportunity for students who come to Valpo knowing that if they do wish to remain in the area, there's going to be jobs already," Carroll said. "We have community sites that I've been in contact with that are excited to have our students."

The addition of this program comes in the wake of the university shuttering several programs, including several foreign language programs, its secondary-education major and its entire law school, which graduated its last class in May 2020.