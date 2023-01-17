 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valparaiso University nursing school receives $1M from feds

The Valparaiso University campus is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is receiving $1 million from the federal government to upgrade the simulation and experiential learning centers at its College of Nursing and Health Professions.

That money is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill that Congress passed in December. Valparaiso University credits Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, with securing the funding.

Valparaiso University graduates attend commencement Sunday. President Jose Padilla spoke to students about their time at Valpo. 

"I want to thank Representative Mrvan and President Biden for providing this critical funding that will benefit students and faculty across the College," Karen Allen, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions, said in a statement. "We have been ranked within the top 22% of nursing programs in the country, and are excited to bring our flagship building up to date in many needed areas."

The simulation center allows students to practice medical scenarios in an environment meant to mimic a real-world situation. The updates to the facility will include the purchase of new beds with side tables and monitors, an advanced management simulator for dealing with chest tubes and two medium fidelity, full-body "Advanced Clinical Chloe" simulators, the university said.

