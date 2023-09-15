Valparaiso University police therapy dogs Valparaiso University police Lt. Robert Cain, left, with Jewel and Detective Sgt. Kevin Garber with Rayne.

VALPARAISO — Two therapy dogs with the Valparaiso University Police Department are helping bring comfort to students and the greater community who might experience stress or trauma.

Jewel, a 1-year-old Dutch Shepherd mix and Rayne, a 1-year-old Border Collie and Boxer mix, were added to the police force last year. The canines offer emotional support, even in the most traumatic situations: they can sit with a victim or witness testifying during a court proceeding, deposition or in an interview with law enforcement after a traumatic event.

Chief Chuck Garber and Lt. Robert Cain worked together to bring the program to life on the university's campus. They partnered with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Titusville, Fla., which has a no kill shelter. In order to reduce overpopulation, civilian and K-9 dog trainers evaluate the temperament of each dog to see if they would be a good fit as a therapy dog or police K-9.

"Some of the dogs will be placed with child victims of assault, some with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder," Cain said. "Certain dogs with a little more aptitude will be placed with a law enforcement officer."

Through the sheriff's office's Paws and Stripes College, the dogs received three months of training. They are exposed to a variety of scenarios that include loud noises, large groups of people and other distractions, Cain said.

In September 2022, Cain traveled south to Florida to meet Jewel and take a 40-hour course on how and when to bring the dog into a situation they might encounter. Detective Sgt. Kevin Garber completed the program in December 2022 and brought Rayne back up to Northwest Indiana. The program evaluates the officers as well as the dogs and try to pair the two in a way they see fit.

Valparaiso University police's therapy dogs Officer Jewel, left, and Officer Rayne are 1-year-old therapy dogs designed to assist humans in stressful or emotional situations.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office conducted a study more than 15 years ago and found that prior to developing their therapy dog program, they had a disclosure rate of 36% from child victims of assault. After implementing the program, their disclosure rate increased to 82%.

Therapy dogs have an abundance of benefits for children, including mood stabilization, promoting social interaction and reduces anxiety. They benefit veterans similarly, such as decreasing anxiety in a public place and curbing PTSD symptoms, according to a 2021 study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

The dogs and training are free to agencies around the country. The police department fronted travel costs for the officers to go train in Florida and pay for food and other accoutrements. Vale Animal Park Hospital provides veterinary service free of charge to the dogs.

Since they joined the department, the dogs have been brought into a variety of situations to comfort victims, from interviews with detectives to stressful moments during exam week, Cain said. While they spend much of their time on campus, they are willing to deploy the dogs to anywhere in the county.

"We've offered nearby police departments, fire departments and schools for potential use," Detective Sgt. Kevin Garber said.

Jewel and Rayne spend the majority of their day in the department's office roaming around off-leash. The pups have helped staff at the department too, who often take time out of their day to pet them. The duo love to play together, too, Detective Sgt. Garber said.

They often bring them to campus sporting events and other happenings to increase positive relationships with students, who have have taken quite the liking to the dogs, Cain said.

"You're being modest," Chief Chuck Garber said. "The dogs have stolen the show."

Follow their journeys on Instagram: @Vupd_officerjewel and @Vupd_officerrayne.

