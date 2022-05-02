Valparaiso University thanks emergency workers after fire destroys campus building

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University President José Padilla thanked first responders Monday in a letter to alumni regarding the fire that destroyed a campus building Friday.

Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Robert Schulte said someone inside the Art and Psychology building at 1003 Campus Drive South, reported smelling smoke around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters battled the blaze until about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. While no injuries have been reported, Schulte said about 80% of the roof collapsed and the interior of the building was destroyed.

Padilla wrote that the immediate response of multiple fire and police departments protected the two adjacent buildings from damage.

While no art classes were scheduled in the building on Friday, the painting studio contained some students' work.

"The Art-Psychology building was not just a building — buildings can be replaced — it was a piece of Valpo’s history and an incubator of the creative work of our students and faculty; in some cases, their life’s work," Padilla wrote. "We are thankful and blessed that no one was injured in the fire and want to express gratitude to those who helped evacuate the building."

The Valparaiso Fire Department was aided by firefighters from Chesterton, Morgan Township, Washington Township and Union Township, in addition to the Valparaiso Police Department and Valparaiso University police.

Padilla also recalled that the university has recovered from devastating fires in the past. In 1956, the Chapel Auditorium burned to the ground while O.P. Kretzmann was Valparaiso University president. Three years after the Chapel Auditorium burned down, the Chapel of the Resurrection was opened.

"I lean on the wisdom of O.P. Kretzmann, who, in the spirit of hope and resiliency, vowed to continue with established traditions of that time of year despite the loss," Padilla wrote. "As our semester comes to a close, we celebrate and reflect on our work. We, too, must not let this recent loss dampen our spirit."

The university has weathered over a dozen fires throughout its 163-year history. The reconstruction of campus buildings after fires has helped shape the current Valparaiso campus.

The Art Psychology building previously housed the College of Engineering. After World War II, students raised funds and then designed and built a new engineering laboratory building.

Associate Professor of Communication and Visual Arts, Sarah Jantzi, said her father took civil engineering classes in the building. She has taught studio arts there for the past 18 years.

“It is an old, well-loved building, and it is our home, not just to me but to decades of amazing students, conversations, and artistic discoveries," Jantzi said. "Our students and faculty hosted countless exhibitions, Lighter Coffeehouses, and Soup Bowl for the Hungry fundraisers in the space. Our students knew it best, loved it, and I’m proud of the work they made there."

The Art and Psychology building is permanently closed and Dickmeyer and Kroencke Halls are closed until further notice. The Indiana State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire this week.

The university will hold a 20-minute service of remembrance on the lawn east of the Art and Psychology building at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.