Valparaiso University to host solar symposium

VALPARAISO — Longtime Valparaiso University chemistry educator Jonathan Schoer died in 2020 after a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. Now his legacy lives on through an annual environmental symposium.

After Schoer was first diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, formally known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, in January 2019 his Valparaiso University colleagues organized a spring symposium focused on water quality to honor his work. Schoer was able to attend the 2019 symposium, but died in May 2020.

"Every year we want to open up to the public and the Valparaiso community and share the ideas that John was really passionate about," said Paul Smith, assistant professor of chemistry.

The symposium was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was held online in 2021 and looked specifically at climate change. This year the symposium will be held in-person at the Christopher Center Library and will highlight advances in solar energy. Scheduled for April 9, the event is free and will go from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Speakers will cover everything from installing solar panels on homes to the $1.5 billion solar project coming to Northwest Indiana.

“As educators it is pretty easy for us to make a case for why you should go solar, but the bigger issue is how do you go solar,” Smith explained. "The story around the Mammoth Solar farm is all about how do you store solar energy? How do you persuade land owners to host these things?"

Covering 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties, the Mammoth Solar farm will be the largest solar installation in the country. Israeli-based Doral Renewables LLC is working with American Electric Power on the project, which is expected to generate 1.3 gigawatts of clean energy. Construction on the project is set to begin this spring and take about three years.

Symposium speakers Nick Cohen, president and co-founder of Doral LLC, and Nathan Origer, executive director of the Pulaski County Community Development Commission, will share how the project came to fruition.

“The nation's largest solar farm is coming to our back yard. ... Mammoth was quite literally too big to ignore,” Smith said. "There are all sorts of logistics that are far outside any chemists' curriculum. ... They [Cohen and Origer] will discuss the motivation for wanting to do it as well the means and logistics for putting it right here in Indiana.”

A presentation on the solar movement in Germany will also "shed light on" the feasibility of the solar industry in Northwest Indiana, Smith said. Even with harsh, overcast winters, Indiana can produce plenty of solar power because, Smith explained, it does not take much.

“The amount of solar energy that hits the earth in one hour is more than all of humanity uses in one year,” Smith explained. “So we can afford to be really bad at collecting solar and it would still be significant because the scale is so massive.”

Participants can register for the symposium at valpo.edu/climateconference/registration, and the event will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.