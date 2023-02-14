VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University's Brauer Museum of Art is receiving backlash after announcing its decision to sell some of the most famous and valuable pieces in its collection, including one by legendary American painter Georgia O'Keeffe.

In a campus-wide email Wednesday, Valpo President José Padilla announced that the university plans to sell several pieces of art to pay for renovations to the freshman residence halls, a task specifically outlined as a priority in the university's strategic plan.

"The Board and I care deeply about this University," Padilla wrote in the email. "Our actions will be based on the best interests of our students, our mission, and the entire campus. Not just one small piece of it, especially when it is not part of our strategic plan and our core mission of educating students and giving them an optimal residential life experience. We recognize that not all will agree with our decisions in redirecting non-core resources to support the strategic plan. I fully stand behind this approach since it prioritizes our students, faculty and staff, and puts the University on a path to change, growth, and success."

He said that the university's Board of Directors gave him permission to sell the painting during its October meeting. He also called improving the first-year dorms a "priority initiative" and said doing so "is crucial for both attracting and retaining students, as well as increasing the tuition revenue."

Valpo spokesperson Michael Fenton said the three paintings are O’Keeffe's "Rust Red Hills," Frederic E. Church's "Mountain Landscape" and Childe Hassam’s "The Silver Vale and the Golden Gate." He declined to provide any more details about the situation but said the university will be making an announcement of some kind in the coming days. No sale has been finalized.

In 2016, "Rest Red Hills" was valued at $15 million, according to Artnet. Additionally, "The Silver Vale and the Golden Gate" was valued at $3.5 million in 2009 and "Mountain Landscape" was valued at about $2 million in 2008.

"Red Rust Hills," created in 1930, is arguably the museum's most famous piece. The museum has lent it to exhibitions in Ireland, Spain, the U.K., Canada and throughout the American Southwest.

The Association of Art Museum Directors, American Alliance of Museums, the Association of Academic Museums and Galleries and the Association of Art Museum Curators released a joint statement Thursday condemning the move and asking the university to reconsider its decision.

"College and university art museums have a long and rich history of collecting, curating, and educating in a financially and ethically responsible manner on par with the world’s most prestigious institutions," the statement read. "That a campus museum exists within the larger ecosystem of its parent educational institution does not exempt a university from acting ethically, nor permit them to ignore issues of public trust and use the museum’s collections as disposable financial assets."

The organizations said it is "a fundamental ethical principle of the museum field" that institutions not use funds from the sale of a piece of artwork for anything other than the support of the museum's collection.

This comes as Valpo grapples with declining enrollment and the financial ramifications that come with that.

In fall 2022, the university reported a student population of 2,964. That number is down dramatically since fall 2015 when the campus boasted 4,544 students. This decline forced the university to discontinue a number of degree programs over past several years, including its secondary education major, theater major and minor, Chinese minor, French major, Greek and Roman studies major and minor, and its entire law school, according to previous reporting from The Times.

