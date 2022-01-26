Valparaiso unveils new ARPA portal to gather public input on spending plan

VALPARAISO — As the city begins to plan how it will spend American Rescue Plan funds, Valparaiso has launched a portal to gather public input.

While other municipalities such as Hammond and Gary have been working to lay out ARPA spending plans for months, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said it was his "preference to wait until it was clear how ARPA funds could and could not be spent.” Murphy said he got confirmation at the start of the month when the U.S. Department of Treasury released the Final Rule governing the implementation of ARPA funds.

Valparaiso was awarded a total of $7.6 million. The city received $3.8 million in July 2021 and expects to receive the remaining $3.8 million in July 2022, Murphy said.

During a Monday night City Council meeting, Murphy announced the new online form where residents can submit their thoughts and feedback on how ARPA funds should be spent. The form can be accessed at ci.valparaiso.in.us, and will be open until Feb. 18. Murphy said he and the City Council will review the feedback on Feb. 18, but may opt to keep the form open longer.

“I want to see investments that are benefiting Valparaiso both now and well into the future," Murphy said. "Although I and City Council members have received several recommendations for use of ARPA funds, I want to ensure every resident has the opportunity to make suggestions.”

Special emphasis will be placed on funding initiatives that benefit two segments of the population Murphy said the "pandemic hit hard" — youth and the elderly. Murphy said the final plan will also include compensation for essential workers.

On Jan. 10, the Valparaiso Democratic Committee released an ARPA spending plan of its own, focusing on premium pay, the environment and affordable housing.

VDC Chair Michael Mirochna said it is "perplexing" why the city has taken so long to establish a spending plan.

"The bonus pay could have already been in the hands of our hardworking officers of the law and fire department," the VDC said in a statement. "This delay is a disservice to those groups."

The VDC plan outlines premium pay for police officers, firefighters, first responders, school employees, social workers and grocery delivery workers. The plan also recommends COVID relief grants for local businesses. The VDC would like to see the police department, the trustee offices and the city hire a social worker. Environmental initiatives laid out by the VDC included creating more rain gardens, planting native species, investing in bike trails and walking paths, buying an electric bus and creating more community gardens.

Valparaiso resident Walt Breitinger spoke at the meeting, urging the city to reach out to young people when seeking input. He said the city's youth will likely have valuable feedback, especially relating to potential environmental initiatives. Murphy said he would reach out to the Mayor's Youth Council.

During the Monday night meeting the council also approved a resolution revoking a 2006 resolution that established the Façade Improvement Grant program. For years the program has given matching grants to downtown businesses looking to enhance their building's exterior. Under the previous program, applicants would go before the plan commission and the city council.

The council approved the creation of a new program, the Façade and Sign Improvement Program. Applications will now be approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety, and the program will extend to businesses along the Calumet Avenue and Lincolnway corridors. Valparaiso Director of Planning and Transit Beth Shrader said the change was made in an effort to "streamline" the process.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2, voted against the change, saying he would prefer the City Council continue to approve the applications.

"I like the broader input as opposed to the more narrow channel," Cotton said.

