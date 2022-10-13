Valparaiso unveils plans for $30 million sports and recreation campus

VALPARAISO — Leisurely nature hikes, friendly pickleball matches, outdoor concerts and youth baseball tournaments: These are just a few of the activities planned for what will become Valparaiso's largest park.

"The Valpo Sports and Recreation Campus is a long-term project, one that will extend beyond any one mayor or city council," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "With an eye toward the future, the city has secured the property ... to provide a special place for both us and future generations."

Planned for 248 acres of farmland on the city's east side, the Valpo Sports and Recreation Campus was announced in February as part of the "Valpo for All Generations" initiative. With the goal of providing park activities for residents of all ages, the Valpo for All initiative includes upgrading and maintaining the city's existing "Legacy Parks," completing the new skate park at Fairgrounds Park, creating an Adult Center for Enrichment at the former Whispering Pines Nursing Home and, of course, the sports and recreation complex.

After gathering suggestions during a series of open houses held last March, the Valparaiso Parks Department unveiled the park's schematic design during an informational breakfast organized by the Valparaiso Economic Development Corp. and the Valpo Chamber on Wednesday morning. In August, the Park Board approved a $295,000 schematic design contract with Indianapolis-based Browning Day architecture firm. Murphy said the park's features are meant to create a campus that will "serve a diverse community with a wide range of interests and abilities."

Stretching from Vale Park Road on the south all the way to 500 North, the land where the park will be located currently features rolling hills, wetlands and wooded areas. Drew Braley, of Browning Day, said much of the land's natural amenities will be preserved, and the woodlands will serve as a backdrop for the many activities planned for the park.

Braley presented the park's design in three main areas: Northplex, Community Plaza, and Southplex and Nature Park. The Northplex will feature four multipurpose turf fields with lighting, dugouts, a centralized restroom and concession building and ticketing locations.

Closer to the center of the property, the Community Plaza will include an open-air pavilion, 10 pickleball courts and an administrative building and medical center. Braley said the hope is that the plaza will become a "hub of activity," where visitors can attend outdoor concerts, enjoy refreshments and relax.

Next to the Community Plaza, the Southplex will consist of three additional turf fields more geared towards football and soccer. The easternmost field will have more bleachers and a larger scoreboard for championship games. Kevin Nuppnau, assistant director of Valpo Parks, said the championship field will also be able to accommodate a temporary stage for concerts and other events.

All seven fields will have overlays, meaning the striping will accommodate many different sports. The fields will also have removable fences and portable mounds.

"Soccer, or football, or lacrosse, or ultimate frisbee, you name it," Braley said. "These facilities have great possibilities for accommodating a lot of different uses."

Though not included in the initial $30 million transformation, Valparaiso also hopes to add an indoor stadium to the campus eventually.

Transformative project for Region

"The biggest thing about this (park) is it's not only for sports," Braley said.

While soccer games and softball tournaments will populate the north end of the park, the south end will be an oasis of nature trails and wetlands. The over 50 acres of green space will be a patchwork of native prairie, wetlands and forest, crisscrossed with bridges, boardwalks and walking paths. The area will also feature bathrooms, shelters and a playground.

Nuppnau envisions the trails being used by snowshoers, dog walkers and cross country teams. The existing pond and wetland will also be enhanced so the area can retain more stormwater.

"You don't oftentimes see this type of facility in a city parks system," Nuppnau said.

The north and south ends of the park will be connected through walking paths.

To help with the park's accessibility, parking lots will be distributed throughout, Memorial Parkway will be extended south to East 400 North Road and a roundabout will be added in front of St. Mary Medical Center.

George Douglas, the city's director of development, said the park will be "a catalyst that is going to drive additional economic development" in the eastern part of the city, bringing more customers to existing businesses and attracting new businesses.

"This is truly a transformation project not only for the Valparaiso community, but I think also for Northwest Indiana," Douglas said the project will "unlock the true potential of that area."

Murphy said the city will be able to complete the project without raising taxes or "touching a penny" of the city's rainy day fund.

The Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission purchased the 248 acres from Polly Horton Hix and Patko for a total of just under $4.7 million. The American Rescue Act Plan spending plan the City Council approved in March included using ARPA funds to reimburse the RDC for the $4.7 million. The city is also looking to pay for the project through possible bonds and is applying for a state Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, grant.

The Memorial Drive extension will cost an additional $6 million.

The city hopes to begin construction on the park this spring. The project is slated to be completed by summer 2024.

Valpo Parks will be hosting informational sessions explaining the project during the Oct. 20 Redevelopment Commission meeting at 4 p.m., the Oct. 24 City Council meeting at 6 p.m. and the Oct. 25 Park Board meeting at 6 p.m.

John Seibert, Valparaiso's executive director of parks, said the goal of the project is "to develop a high-quality sports and recreation campus that everyone, regardless of age, skill, ability or interest, can enjoy."