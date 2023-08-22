VALPARAISO — Valparaiso's World Cultural Festival has been uniting Region residents for over a decade.

The annual event returns Sept. 17 and will include music and dance from all over the world, traditional cuisine, informational booths and a wide-variety of fair-trade goods. The festival will go from noon to 5 p.m. and will take place at Central Park Plaza in downtown Valparaiso.

Sponsored by the Valparaiso International Center, or VIC, the festival works to improve cross-cultural understanding.

“The event provides an opportunity for people to learn about each other, enjoy music and dance, sample food, and make friends," Duane Davison, founding chair of the VIC said in a recent news release.

Admission to the festival is free. Hugh McGuigan, chair of the VIC’s Board of Directors, said a "highlight" of the event is the Parade of Nations. Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional cultural attire and carry the flag of their birthplace or ancestral homeland.

Organizations and individuals interested in registering as a volunteer, a vendor or as a sponsor for the festival can learn more at valpovic.org.

The VIC's mission is to connect Region residents of all backgrounds. The center provides services to new immigrants and international visitors to ensure they feel welcome in Northwest Indiana.

The VIC also hosts "Fourth Friday" presentations the last Friday of every month. Each presentation highlights a different culture; this month's featured speaker is Bangladeshi-born civil engineer Akhtar Zaman. Zaman's presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 North Washington.

“The World Cultural Festival is the yearly climax of our efforts to promote better global awareness and connections among the many cultures that make up our local community,” Davison said in the news release.

