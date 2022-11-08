Valparaiso will increase police presence on election day

The Valparaiso Police Department will increase their presence throughout the city during the general election on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police Department will increase their presence during the general election Tuesday.
Additional patrol vehicles will travel around the city, checking different voting locations "out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release from the agency.
There have been "no reported threats associated with the safety or integrity of the elections" in the area.
Valparaiso police are asking residents who notice suspicious activity to contact authorities at 219-462-2135 or by using TIP411 847-411, which allows messages to be texted directly to police officers. To use TIP411, text 847-411 and enter "Valpo" in the message field before sending the message.
