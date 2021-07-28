Valpo approves 'disorderly property' ordinance

The new threshold calls for three incidents within 60 days for apartment complexes with one to five units, four incidents within 30 days for six to 49 units and seven incidents within 30 days for 50 or more units.

Domestic violence and calls involving children that might trigger Child Protective Services involvement don’t count toward the total, Lyp explained.

The fines are set at $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second within 12 months and $7,500 for the third.

“I assure you, this is no type of revenue generator,” Lyp said. The intent is to get landlords or property owners to work with police to address issues at the property.

The city has been meeting since March with some of the landlords with a high volume of police calls, Lyp said.

“I can share with you if those issues had been meaningfully addressed, we would not be here tonight,” Lyp said.

Among the things landlords could do is tell tenants to first contact the landlord, not police, if there’s noise in an adjacent apartment. Give the landlord a chance to address it, he said.