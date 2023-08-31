Two arborists who work for the city of Valparaiso recently became certified as incidental line clearance arborists, qualifying them for work around electrical infrastructure.

Justin Mayer and Anthony Santos with Valparaiso City Services have completed more than a year of training and passed both the written and field tests to earn their certifications, including training in aerial rescue.

Their training was through the firm ACRT, an arboriculture training organization.

Mayer and Santos complete the city’s arborist team, which also includes ISA certified arborist Matt McBain, who serves as an administrative trainer with ACRT and holds an advanced qualification for tree risk assessment.

Valparaiso City Services’ arborists maintain Valparaiso’s urban forest, including more than 19,000 sites with more than 11,000 trees throughout Valparaiso's parks, facilities and rights of way, the city said.

The city says the tree inventory offers more than $900,000 in ecological benefits annually and is valued at more than $27 million.

"The city’s arborists are dedicated professionals, adhering to ANSI A300 pruning standards, which are based on scientific principles of plant physiology, improving tree health and reducing the risk of personal or property damage caused by falling limbs or overgrowth," the city said in announcing the arborists' certifications.

The arborist team also assists in neighborhood tree planting events and community education.