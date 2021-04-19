Valpo Chamber of Commerce honors pair for community service

“I don’t know what I said. It probably didn’t make any difference,” he said. “They were smiling. They felt better. It all happened because they believed it would be OK.”

That’s a lesson he has drilled into his family.

“There is no magic to life,” he said. “So much of life is controlled by your attitude.”

Charbonneau credited the Lord with giving him good parents and one day after another to do good things.

“Little things aren’t so little,” he said. “It’s easy if you focus on the right stuff.”

Jim Jorgensen, one of Leeth’s fellow partners at Hoeppner Wagner and Evans, is a past Distinguished Community Leader Award recipient.

“Do you think we could ask Rex to move it up a couple of hours? I may need more time to introduce you,” Jorgensen joked with Leeth.

Leeth’s biography tells of his career as an attorney and as a participant in a number of community organizations that aim to improve the quality of life in Valparaiso.

“To be selected as a distinguished community leader in Valparaiso is special,” Leeth said. “It’s a Who’s Who of Valparaiso history. In fact, my selection probably raises some eyebrows.”