Valpo Chamber, VNA Hospice NWI host volunteer fair

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with VNA Hospice NWI, is hosting its first nonprofit volunteer fair.

Many local nonprofit organizations, including VNA Hospice NWI, are always looking for volunteers; meanwhile, many service-oriented citizens are looking for volunteer opportunities but don’t know where to start.

The fair can be the place to make those connections.

The Resolve to Get Involved Volunteer Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26. at the Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club, 708 Evans Ave.

“We are very excited to help connect the organizations that do so much for our community with citizens that are looking for volunteer opportunities,” said Kurt Gillins, vice president of programs and communications for the Valpo Chamber.

“We don’t have an event like this in our area, so this will be beneficial for everyone in our community. The Chamber is proud to help support our local nonprofits.”

The pandemic changed how VNA Hospice connected with and recruited potential volunteers, said Erica Kerkes, VNA Hospice NWI volunteer coordinator.

"Our goal for this event is to bring like-minded organizations and volunteers together so that we can all work together to better our community.”

At this newly established event, more than 15 nonprofits from in and around Valparaiso will be on hand to tell potential volunteers about their missions and how to get involved. The event is free to attend and open to the public. No registration is required, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend.

The idea for this event came from Valpo Chamber’s Leadership Academy, where participants are encouraged to get involved and volunteer in the community.

The Valpo Chamber will be providing two $100 gift certificates for door prizes. All attendees are eligible to win.

The chamber said VNA Hospice NWI, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater NWI, Porter County Expo and Two Men and a Truck helped make the event possible.

For additional information, contact Kurt Gillins at 219- 462-1105 or kurt@valpochamber.org, or Erica Kerkes at 219- 462-5195 or volunteerinfo@vnanwi.org.

