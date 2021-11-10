Valpo council debates school mask mandate

“The school district does have facilities which will accommodate large crowds,” Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, said.

Councilman Peter Anderson said Valparaiso Community Schools meets all the metrics for Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp’s recommendations except one — being in the blue level on the state's pandemic scale. Porter County is currently in the yellow advisory level. Were it not for that, Stamp’s recommendation would be to discontinue to the mandatory mask policy, he said.

Anderson asked why metrics for the entire county are used in the schools. He suggested polling students, parents and teachers to perceive any impact of prolonged use of masks, including their impact on an emotional level and other factors.

Pupillo said VCS should have a clear metric that would indicate when the mask mandate would end.

Remember that the mandate was implemented to keep students in school as much as possible, rather than having to quarantine students exposed to COVID-19, Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1st, said.

Schmidt bemoaned the lack of communication between residents and the school board.