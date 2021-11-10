Valpo council debates school mask mandate

VALPARAISO — City Council members offered their advice to the Valparaiso School Board while acknowledging the school board’s autonomy.
The City Council appoints four of the five school board members; the other is appointed by the Center Township Board.
Councilman Jack Pupillo, R-4th, said Monday night that as the council’s liaison to the school board, he is working with the board and administration on an amicable solution to the controversial policy on mandatory mask usage as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop.
Pupillo urged the school board and administration to adopt a school-by-school policy, with five schools reporting no COVID cases at all.
In addition, Pupillo urged the school board to do more to listen to public comment. The City Council doesn’t limit comment, he noted.
“I believe it’s crucial that the Valparaiso Community Schools Board hold their meetings at the regular time,” he said.
Councilman Casey Schmidt, R-3rd, has children in Valparaiso schools.
“I think communication is crucial, the more the better,” he said. “It’s been presented that they want to avoid parents, which is absolutely not what they want to do.”
Mayor Matt Murphy said he offered the large meeting room at City Hall for school board meetings because it’s larger than the one at the school administration building.
“The school district does have facilities which will accommodate large crowds,” Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, said.
Councilman Peter Anderson said Valparaiso Community Schools meets all the metrics for Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp’s recommendations except one — being in the blue level on the state's pandemic scale. Porter County is currently in the yellow advisory level. Were it not for that, Stamp’s recommendation would be to discontinue to the mandatory mask policy, he said.
Anderson asked why metrics for the entire county are used in the schools. He suggested polling students, parents and teachers to perceive any impact of prolonged use of masks, including their impact on an emotional level and other factors.
Pupillo said VCS should have a clear metric that would indicate when the mask mandate would end.
Remember that the mandate was implemented to keep students in school as much as possible, rather than having to quarantine students exposed to COVID-19, Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1st, said.
Schmidt bemoaned the lack of communication between residents and the school board.
“It makes them more aggravated and frustrated to cut them off” when they speak at school board meetings, he said.
Councilman Evan Costas, R-At-Large, said he supports making mask usage optional. However, “we did appoint these individuals, and we have to let them lead.”
Cotton noted that a month ago, he asked the council to pass a resolution that would reaffirm the school board’s autonomy, but the motion failed for lack of a second. It’s almost uncomfortable to be here now and “meddling” in the school board’s business, he said.
“These are obviously extraordinary times,” Council President George Douglas, R-At-Large, said. “I think the school board is doing the very best they can.”
“I hope the numbers justify us getting there sooner rather than later,” he added.