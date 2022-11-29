 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo driver arrested, charged with OWI in pedestrian injury

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man has been arrested in connection with a collision near Cooks Corner Elementary School that injured two pedestrians.

Valparaiso police said a woman and a girl were crossing Bullseye Lake Road on the east side of Campbell Street at 8:35 a.m. Monday when they were struck by a vehicle. Investigators later identified the driver as Wayne L. Adams III, 51.

The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Adams, who was taken to the Porter County Jail, faces multiple felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Riding Shotgun: In pursuit with NWI Cops

According to court records, Adams was arrested in 2018 on multiple OWI charges, including leaving the scene of an accident.

Police were assisted in their investigation by Valparaiso Community Schools and Growing Kids Daycare.

