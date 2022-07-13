 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo extends premium pay to recent retirees

STOCK - Valparaiso City Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Eight Valparaiso city employees who recently retired will receive premium pay. 

In May, the Valparaiso City Council unanimously approved an ordinance allocating about $650,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for premium pay. Under the original ordinance only currently active full-time city employees who performed in-person work during the pandemic were eligible for premium pay.

During a Monday night meeting, the council unanimously voted to extend premium pay to eight city employees who performed in-person work during the pandemic but have since retired.

Councilman Peter Anderson, R-5th, said he believed "it would be the right thing to do to let these folks in on the COVID pay." 

Under the premium pay ordinance, employees will receive either $1,000, $2,000 or $3,000.

The $3,000 bonus is reserved for first responders. Valparaiso Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor said department heads decided which employees got $1,000 and which got $2,000.

Mayor Matt Murphy said the eight former employees came from the Valparaiso City Utilities, the Police Department, Fire Department, the Public Works Division and City Hall. The additional premium pay will come out to about $18,000. 

Valparaiso was awarded a total of $7.6 million in ARPA funds. At the end of January, the city launched a portal where residents could share how they would like to see the money spent. The portal closed on March 1, and on March 28, the city approved an ARPA spending plan.

So far, the city has appropriated a total of $750,000. The appropriations have gone toward premium pay, the police and fire departments and consultant fees to help distribute funds to the seven nonprofits outlined in the spending plan. 

The council will hold a public hearing for additional ARPA appropriations during the July 25 meeting at 6 p.m. 

