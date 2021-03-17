Valpo getting new Boys & Girls Club

The two gymnasiums are a need specific to Valparaiso, Smiley said.

The kids are excited about the rock-climbing wall planned in a hallway.

Naming opportunities are available for many of the features of the new facility. Some have already been sold.

“It’s very exciting, it’s very needed, and it’s going to be an awesome facility for our community,” fundraising campaign Co-Chairman Rob Thorgren said.

Thorgren said when he was a boy at the club, there was always something to do.

“Sometimes we learned the game of dodgeball was more about exercise than making the opponent across from you cry,” he said.

Campaign Co-Chairman Rick Urschel, a self-described nerd, was surprised to learn the club is about more than sports.

“Imagine my surprise when instead of playing basketball — which I was embarrassingly terrible at and still am — I could sit and run the scoreboard,” he said.