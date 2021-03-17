Valpo getting new Boys & Girls Club

VALPARAISO — Ground will be broken next month for a $9 million Boys & Girls Club just south of Fairgrounds Park.
Construction is expected to be completed in June 2022.
So far, $6.7 million has been raised in a silent campaign that began last fall.
“The last $2 million or so is probably going to be the most difficult,” said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
“Every donation counts. Whether it’s $20 or $2,000, I would like your donation, our clubs would, because it’s a benefit to the kids, a true benefit,” board Chair Michael Simpson said.
The Boys & Girls Clubs board decided to build a new club after learning it would take $2 million in repairs within five years just to maintain the existing building in its current state, Smiley said.
The new club will feature a music studio, dance room, STEM lab, fitness center, fine arts room, homework and games rooms, separate teen and tween rooms, two full-size gymnasiums and a teaching kitchen.
The teaching kitchen is important because the club teaches life skills to the youngsters who attend the school. Those skills have changed over the years; the wood shop at the current location is too dangerous and no longer in use.
The two gymnasiums are a need specific to Valparaiso, Smiley said.
The kids are excited about the rock-climbing wall planned in a hallway.
Naming opportunities are available for many of the features of the new facility. Some have already been sold.
“It’s very exciting, it’s very needed, and it’s going to be an awesome facility for our community,” fundraising campaign Co-Chairman Rob Thorgren said.
Thorgren said when he was a boy at the club, there was always something to do.
“Sometimes we learned the game of dodgeball was more about exercise than making the opponent across from you cry,” he said.
Campaign Co-Chairman Rick Urschel, a self-described nerd, was surprised to learn the club is about more than sports.
“Imagine my surprise when instead of playing basketball — which I was embarrassingly terrible at and still am — I could sit and run the scoreboard,” he said.
The 37,000-square-foot club at 708 Evans Ave. will be built on 8.4 acres owned by Urschel Development Corp. Urschel said the land formerly was owned by an Urschel Laboratories employee before Urschel’s father purchased the land. The house was razed, and it has been a vacant field south of the old fairgrounds ever since.
Urschel Development Corp. had no plans for the land, so when Rick Urschel learned about plans for the new club, he knew it would be a good location, he said.
In exchange for that land, Urschel Development Corp. will take control of the land and building where the club currently sits.
“The plan right now is really in the infancy,” Urschel said. The two gyms will be redeveloped first, likely for workforce housing. There are no specific plans yet for the 1899 Gardner School; it might be converted into office space or housing, he said.
Shive-Hattery is the architect for the new club. Tonn & Blank is the general contractor.
The Valparaiso club dates back to 1971.