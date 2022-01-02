Valpo High School adding new courses

VALPARAISO — Five new courses will be offered to Valparaiso High School students, the School Board decided recently.

Lap Swim and Water Activities will be offered as a physical education elective for students who want to take swimming beyond PE II and Lifeguarding.

Latin IV will be available to students who want to continue studying Latin into their fourth year without the rigor of the AP honors level curriculum.

Introduction to Computer Science will be added to align with the Next Level Programs of Study being developed by the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. This class will teach Project Lead the Way computer science essentials.

Principles of Computing – PLTW Computer Science Essentials will be offered as an AP class for those who want to continue computer science instruction.

The fifth class, Topics in Computer Science PLTW Cybersecurity, helps prepare students for a lucrative career. “It’s really a fast-growing, high-demand field,” Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Nick Allison said.