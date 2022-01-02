Valpo High School adding new courses

VALPARAISO — Five new courses will be offered to Valparaiso High School students, the School Board decided recently.
Lap Swim and Water Activities will be offered as a physical education elective for students who want to take swimming beyond PE II and Lifeguarding.
Latin IV will be available to students who want to continue studying Latin into their fourth year without the rigor of the AP honors level curriculum.
Introduction to Computer Science will be added to align with the Next Level Programs of Study being developed by the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. This class will teach Project Lead the Way computer science essentials.
Principles of Computing – PLTW Computer Science Essentials will be offered as an AP class for those who want to continue computer science instruction.
The fifth class, Topics in Computer Science PLTW Cybersecurity, helps prepare students for a lucrative career. “It’s really a fast-growing, high-demand field,” Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Nick Allison said.
Cybersecurity, an advanced level course, aims to teach students not only how to defend their own and a company’s data but also how to follow an ethical code of conduct.
Board member Jennifer Bognar said her son is studying computer science in college and appreciates the VHS program.
“I hope our children realize how blessed they are to have so many options,” fellow board member Erika Watkins said.
In other business, the board approved a $576,965 contract with D.A. Dodd for boiler replacement at Flint Lake Elementary School. That was the lowest of five bids.
The board received three bids for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, but the lowest two bids failed to meet the bid specifications, Superintendent Jim McCall said. The board rejected all three bids and instructed McCall to advertise for bids again.
Resident Brian Williams told the board he plans to give his $125 automatic state tax refund, approved by Gov. Eric Holcomb, to Valparaiso Community Schools. “Those who support the referendum will want to put their money where their mouths are,” he said.
The district will seek taxpayers’ permission next year to maintain its existing tax increase to fund expanded programming and other needs in the schools.