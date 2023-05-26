Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Assistant Fire Chief John Daly delivers his message at the Valparaiso Memorial Day ceremony Friday at Foundation Meadows Park.

VALPARAISO — For 20 years, Jim Spanopolous has been reading the names of people who died in active duty.

Whenever the Navy veteran comes to Valparaiso's Service Memorial, he thinks about the time he spent on an aircraft carrier in Vietnam.

"We lost about 18 pilots ... they knew they might die, but they still volunteered," he said. And its important to thank those who have served, especially around Memorial Day.

The Valparaiso Service Memorial, in a quiet corner of Foundation Meadows Park, was creation by the Valpo Parks Foundation in 2003. The space features a Duty and Sacrifice wall with 164 named etched into it, honoring Valparaiso-area residents who died while serving in World War I, World War II and the wars in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq/Afghanistan.

"Memorial Day calls on Americans to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who gave their lives to protect others," Mayor Matt Murphy said during the service Friday morning. "Today we will read those names with gratitude and honor."

Valpo Parks Director John Seibert said the service memorial was created to give visitors a peaceful place to reflect. He said the wall was intentionally placed next to a playground so "parents and kids will wander over here and say 'What is this?' and then have a conversation about what it means."

Next to the Duty and Sacrifice wall are a Charity wall, a Hope wall and a Friendship wall. Each stone slab features quotes from Valparaiso middle schoolers. When the memorial was created in 2003, middle schoolers were asked the write essays about duty, sacrifice, charity, hope and friendship. The bricks surrounding the walls are etched with the names of veterans, teachers, doctors, public safety officers, volunteers and neighbors.

People can honor a friend or loved one with a brick for $80. Seibert said almost 700 bricks have been engraved.

Assistant Fire Chief Jon Daly was Friday's keynote speaker. The Marine Corps veteran explained that Memorial Day was initially known as Decoration Day and started in 1868, just three years after the end of the Civil War.

Daly urged attendees to also honor the families of the fallen during Memorial Day.

"Sometimes it's hard to truly understand the sacrifice they made for us. But, if you've ever gone to a military funeral, it won't take long," he said. "When the uniformed service member presents the United States burial flag to the family, you won't be able to catch your breath, your stomach sinks, and you'll barely be able to stand. It's such a high honor, but it will leave you heartbroken and numb."

Spanopolous was raised in a big family on the east side of Gary; he moved to Valparaiso in 1967. This weekend, he and his siblings will return to Gary to decorate their parents' graves.

Seibert said he hopes Valparaiso's early Memorial Day service will remind people "that along with all the barbecues and fun events," the federal holiday is a time for reflection.

PHOTOS: Valpo's 2023 Memorial Day ceremony Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance