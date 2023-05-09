In 2021, 46 states and many other local units of government came together and brought litigation against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — and pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The four companies agreed to pay $26 billion to settle allegations that they fueled the deadly opioid crisis. Indiana will receive $507 million from the National Opioid Settlement. Valparaiso will ultimately receive $1.2 million, but the money will be distributed over 18 years.

The idea for a care coordinator grew out of a panel discussion held in January. The panel was convened to discuss potential uses for the opioid settlement money and featured experts versed in the many elements of addiction: those who work in the court system, run halfway houses, lead prevention efforts in the Valparaiso school district and more.

Panelist David Cummins, a physician who specializes in addiction and emergency medicine, said the care coordinator could connect people with resources and could even identify people who may be high-risk for addiction, intervening before the drug abuse begins.

Indiana has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, the rates of opioid prescribing in the Hoosier state peaked in 2012 when, on average, there were 112 opioid prescriptions for every 100 residents in the state.

The care coordinator position will be hosted through Porter County PACT, which works with individuals referred by the court, offering substance-abuse treatment, case management and community service restitution.