Valpo Mayor Matt Murphy not seeking reelection

VALPARAISO — First-term Republican Mayor Matt Murphy will not seek re-election in 2023.

In a statement posted on the city's website Wednesday afternoon, Murphy said he made the decision after his family's small business, Jifco Products Inc., was acquired by Urschel Laboratories. Murphy said he was offered a position that will require his daily presence at the Urschel headquarters in Chesterton. Murphy will begin the new position in January of 2024.

"I will miss serving as mayor alongside an extraordinary group of men and women who made this ride so fun and enjoyable," Murphy said in his announcement.

A lifelong Valparaiso resident and former city councilman, Murphy was elected in 2019 after longtime Mayor Jon Costas retired.

He served as the city's economic development director from 2007 to 2013 and as a member of the Redevelopment Commission and Board of Public Works and Safety under Costas. Before that, he was an inventory analyst at Mittal Steel.

Murphy said he intends to run for City Council in 2024.

"I want to be abundantly clear: my focus hasn't changed now that I've made this announcement — we will continue full speed ahead to move our city forward in the new year as we have major projects happening all over Valparaiso," Murphy said.