Valpo merges public works, utilities departments

VALPARAISO — Calling it an “upgrade in efficiency and service,” Mayor Matt Murphy announced this week the merger of the city’s Public Works and Utilities Departments beginning Sunday.

Steve Poulos, currently the utilities director, will be the director of the new Public Works and Utilities Department. Both departments have been housed on the same campus on Joliet Road since the site opened in 2014. Murphy has been considering the consolidation since shortly after taking office in January.

“After thoughtful analysis, it became clear our community will benefit from the shared resources, making this consolidation an upgrade in efficiency and service,” Murphy said. “Further, we have the utmost confidence in Steve Poulos’ expertise in managing the new unified department.”

Poulos started with the city in 1994 as laboratory director for the wastewater treatment plant and became utility manager for the wastewater utility in 2002. In 2009 he was promoted to assistant utilities director and moved up to director in 2012.