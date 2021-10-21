Valpo neighbors get tips for seeking grants

VALPARAISO — Residents hoping to win neighborhood improvement grants recently heard success stories of how two small neighborhoods were able to get what they wanted.

Maureen Giglio, who lives in the Hatch Lake neighborhood off Joliet Road, walked the workshop participants through the steps her group took to get a pavilion built on a 1-acre parcel set aside for a future park.

Giglio’s group put together a Facebook page for her neighbors, which helped the team communicate with them.

“A lot of times people want things, but they don’t want to get real involved,” she said.

The process began with a first meeting and meticulous recordkeeping. Agendas and minutes from the meetings are essential, along with a timeline, for getting the grant, she said.

Residents were surveyed to see what improvements they would like to see. The survey had a list of possibilities that arose during a brainstorming session but also invited other options to consider. The survey, which had an incredible 62% response rate, indicated 87% wanted the pavilion.