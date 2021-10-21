Valpo neighbors get tips for seeking grants

VALPARAISO — Residents hoping to win neighborhood improvement grants recently heard success stories of how two small neighborhoods were able to get what they wanted.
Maureen Giglio, who lives in the Hatch Lake neighborhood off Joliet Road, walked the workshop participants through the steps her group took to get a pavilion built on a 1-acre parcel set aside for a future park.
Giglio’s group put together a Facebook page for her neighbors, which helped the team communicate with them.
“A lot of times people want things, but they don’t want to get real involved,” she said.
The process began with a first meeting and meticulous recordkeeping. Agendas and minutes from the meetings are essential, along with a timeline, for getting the grant, she said.
Residents were surveyed to see what improvements they would like to see. The survey had a list of possibilities that arose during a brainstorming session but also invited other options to consider. The survey, which had an incredible 62% response rate, indicated 87% wanted the pavilion.
Giglio was excited about the pavilion. It could be used for the group’s meetings, and CPR could be taught there. “There’s things I could teach people there,” Giglio said. “I could teach little children to read.”
“This pavilion is going to complement the park” and its small playground, she said.
Hatch Lake has a homeowners association, which paid part of the cost, and the parks department paid some as well.
Weeks in advance of the deadline for submitting grant proposals, Giglio met with Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton and handed her a binder with everything for the applicaton.
“It was above and beyond,” Clifton said. “You don’t have to submit a binder.”
“Just keep everything as organized as possible,” Giglio advised.
“You have to have a budget. You have to have a timeline,” Giglio said. “If you go to her and you don’t have everything you need, she’s going to tell you what you need to do.”
That’s why a meeting with Clifton is required a few weeks before the application is due.
Kathy Sipple and Bernice McArdle won a city grant for an improved entrance to the Cambell Meadows neighborhood.
“It’s such a boring, invisible entrance, you probably don’t even know where it is,” McArdle said.
McArdle took daily walks through the neighborhood, talking with neighbors. Each day, she saw Sipple outside, where she was working on a rain garden.
The neighbors held a block party, where they talked about grant possibilities and settled on an upgraded entrance.
Keep neighbors informed and involved, McArdle said.
New for this grant cycle is a March 1 deadline, Clifton said. “You’re kind of planning it all so when the grant is done, you can go ahead and build it.”
Each neighborhood is eligible for a grant of up to $15,000, but two neighborhoods can team up for up to $30,000. “No one has done that yet, but we think that’s a good idea to leave it in the guidelines,” Clifton said.
