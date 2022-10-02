 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Valpo Noon Kiwanis to host Roller Derby Showdown

  • 0
roller derby

Roller derby athletes compete for position.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — There's an evening full of entertainment in store when the Valpo Noon Kiwanis Club sponsors a Roller Derby Showdown on Oct. 7 at the Porter County Fairgrounds.

It's open to guests 21 and over. Roller derby or 1970s-era attire is encouraged, but sponsors remind those attending to leave the skating to the professionals.

The benefit, which runs 6-10 p.m., features exhibition jams by the South Shore Roller Derby Team; 70s-themed dinner items; a cash bar with signature cocktails; dancing and contests; and a 50/50 drawing.

There will also be photo opportunities and autograph sessions with the South Shore Roller Derby Team, social media reel photo booths and commemorative T-shirts.

It's a rain or shine event. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The Kick-A-Wanis Crushers Roller Derby Showdown is hosted by the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club. All proceeds will support the club's Community Giving fund.

People are also reading…

Since 1921, Valpo Noon Kiwanis have donated all fundraising profits to those in need, especially children, families and people with special needs.

The club raises and delivers more than $60,000 to Valparaiso nonprofit organizations annually.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Annual pancake breakfast planned

Annual pancake breakfast planned

VALPARAISO — On Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 6:30 am – 12:30 pm, the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club will host community members from 6:30 a.m. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts