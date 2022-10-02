Valpo Noon Kiwanis to host Roller Derby Showdown

VALPARAISO — There's an evening full of entertainment in store when the Valpo Noon Kiwanis Club sponsors a Roller Derby Showdown on Oct. 7 at the Porter County Fairgrounds.
It's open to guests 21 and over. Roller derby or 1970s-era attire is encouraged, but sponsors remind those attending to leave the skating to the professionals.
The benefit, which runs 6-10 p.m., features exhibition jams by the South Shore Roller Derby Team; 70s-themed dinner items; a cash bar with signature cocktails; dancing and contests; and a 50/50 drawing.
There will also be photo opportunities and autograph sessions with the South Shore Roller Derby Team, social media reel photo booths and commemorative T-shirts.
It's a rain or shine event. Tickets are nonrefundable.
The Kick-A-Wanis Crushers Roller Derby Showdown is hosted by the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club. All proceeds will support the club's Community Giving fund.