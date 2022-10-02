Valpo Noon Kiwanis to host Roller Derby Showdown

VALPARAISO — There's an evening full of entertainment in store when the Valpo Noon Kiwanis Club sponsors a Roller Derby Showdown on Oct. 7 at the Porter County Fairgrounds.

It's open to guests 21 and over. Roller derby or 1970s-era attire is encouraged, but sponsors remind those attending to leave the skating to the professionals.

The benefit, which runs 6-10 p.m., features exhibition jams by the South Shore Roller Derby Team; 70s-themed dinner items; a cash bar with signature cocktails; dancing and contests; and a 50/50 drawing.

There will also be photo opportunities and autograph sessions with the South Shore Roller Derby Team, social media reel photo booths and commemorative T-shirts.

It's a rain or shine event. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The Kick-A-Wanis Crushers Roller Derby Showdown is hosted by the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club. All proceeds will support the club's Community Giving fund.

Since 1921, Valpo Noon Kiwanis have donated all fundraising profits to those in need, especially children, families and people with special needs.

The club raises and delivers more than $60,000 to Valparaiso nonprofit organizations annually.