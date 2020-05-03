Valpo OKs 3-year deal for annual fireworks shows

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Whether the city will be able to have its annual Fourth of July celebration is still uncertain, but the city is ready either way.

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety has approved a three-year contract with Ace Pyro for $20,000 a year to put on the fireworks as it has done for several years. With the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, Parks and Recreation Department Facilities Director Dan McGuire said the contract allows for some flexibility.

The department expects to make a decision by June 15 on whether the celebration will be canceled or rescheduled because of the virus. If it is canceled, the contract won’t start until 2021 and run for three years at the same price. McGuire said the department is talking to other show vendors to alert them to the potential changes.

McGuire said, in the past, the city had until the morning of the show to notify the fireworks company and the vendors of a cancellation or rescheduling because of weather or other factors. That was possible up until the time everyone started setting up for the show. The threat of the virus has moved up the timetable on that decision.