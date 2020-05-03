Valpo OKs 3-year deal for annual fireworks shows

VALPARAISO — Whether the city will be able to have its annual Fourth of July celebration is still uncertain, but the city is ready either way.
The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety has approved a three-year contract with Ace Pyro for $20,000 a year to put on the fireworks as it has done for several years. With the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, Parks and Recreation Department Facilities Director Dan McGuire said the contract allows for some flexibility.
The department expects to make a decision by June 15 on whether the celebration will be canceled or rescheduled because of the virus. If it is canceled, the contract won’t start until 2021 and run for three years at the same price. McGuire said the department is talking to other show vendors to alert them to the potential changes.
McGuire said, in the past, the city had until the morning of the show to notify the fireworks company and the vendors of a cancellation or rescheduling because of weather or other factors. That was possible up until the time everyone started setting up for the show. The threat of the virus has moved up the timetable on that decision.
The contract locks the rate in for three years and is an increase of $3,000 from last year, he said. Funding for the contract comes from a portion of the city’s share of the county local option income tax.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.