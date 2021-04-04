Valpo park upgrades put at $37 million

VALPARAISO — The Valpo Parks master plan being drafted comes with a price tag of nearly $37 million for improvements at existing parks.

Aquatics ranked high on the list of priorities, but that doesn’t necessarily mean building a community pool, said consultant Dan Seder, project manager with Colorado-based GreenPlay.

“People want some type of aquatics in the community, and there is a need out there,” he said. “This doesn’t necessarily mean building a pool, but there is a need for better aquatics.”

Attempts over the years to build a city pool or aquatics center, as recently as 2001, have failed.

The Valpo Parks master plan calls for adding a splash pad at Valplayso, noted John Seibert, director of parks and recreation. He wants to see how the public responds when Valparaiso High School’s new natatorium is available for public use. The pandemic has prevented the pool from being put to full use so far.

Trails are also a high priority for the public. Walking trails within parks are planned as part of the parks master plan.

“People want a healthy lifestyle,” Seder said. “They want those walking trails. ... They want to be active.