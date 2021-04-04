Valpo park upgrades put at $37 million

VALPARAISO — The Valpo Parks master plan being drafted comes with a price tag of nearly $37 million for improvements at existing parks.
Aquatics ranked high on the list of priorities, but that doesn’t necessarily mean building a community pool, said consultant Dan Seder, project manager with Colorado-based GreenPlay.
“People want some type of aquatics in the community, and there is a need out there,” he said. “This doesn’t necessarily mean building a pool, but there is a need for better aquatics.”
Attempts over the years to build a city pool or aquatics center, as recently as 2001, have failed.
The Valpo Parks master plan calls for adding a splash pad at Valplayso, noted John Seibert, director of parks and recreation. He wants to see how the public responds when Valparaiso High School’s new natatorium is available for public use. The pandemic has prevented the pool from being put to full use so far.
Trails are also a high priority for the public. Walking trails within parks are planned as part of the parks master plan.
“People want a healthy lifestyle,” Seder said. “They want those walking trails. ... They want to be active.
Active lifestyles are a priority for Valparaiso residents, according to public input so far.
“The adults want to be able to do something and just have those opportunities or have programming in parks,” Seder said. “Can you use your parks for fitness programming? Just anything to increase the healthy lifestyles within your community.”
Robert Heiden of Jones Petrie Rafinski ran through recommendations for the parks at a recent meeting. He put the costs at $12.6 million for critical upgrades, $13.8 million for sustainable upgrades and $10.6 million for visionary upgrades.
What's proposed for the different parks
• Westside Park would get walkway and trail upgrades, two ballfields with synthetic turf, new parking, playground and shelters. Cost: $9 million.
• Rogers Lakewood Park has seen increased use during the pandemic, but the park’s condition is rated lower than parks that see less usage. “It’s got a lot of potential with the nature preserves. There’s water access,” Heiden said. Upgrades include new playgrounds, shelters, restrooms; updated walkways and trails, parking, environmental restorations, maintenance facility upgrades, a zipline and an environmental center. Cost: $8.1 million
• Kirchhoff Park, the city’s oldest, would be “just given new life, a new character to this park,” Heiden said. Plans include a new entrance, parking areas, moving the tennis courts and removing the softball field. Cost: $4.6 million.
• Fairgrounds Park would see improvements at the softball complex as well as parking upgrades on the north side. New bleachers, new dugouts and more would “just give it a new facelift” to appeal to softball players and spectators, Heiden said. Cost: $4.3 million.
• Ogden Gardens and Forest Park are “two separate parks but one space,” Heiden explained. Plans include a new entrance to eliminate the hazardous blind entrance and exit for Tower Park. The parks would gain more parking, new restrooms, shelters, playground areas, garden paths and plantings. Cost: $3.9 million.
• Bicentennial Park would see more parking, upgraded softball fields and an upgraded playground. Cost: $3.3 million.
• Valplayso has recently had the playground replaced but other amenities are planned. “We reinvented the play area for this with potentially a new splash pad around 16,000 square feet,” Heiden said. A safer drop-off area for kids is planned, along with shelter and restroom upgrades. Cost: $1.8 million
• Tower Park has also seen improvements recently. It’s in line for playground upgrades, a new restroom and a concession building. Cost: $1.1 million.
• Will Park would see an upgraded playground, a restroom and an upgraded shelter. Cost: $830,000.
• 200 East Park recently saw the playground redone. “It lacks the walkability issues,” so walking trails would be added. Cost: $235,000
• Jesse-Pifer Park would see new play equipment and a shelter upgrade. Cost: $170,000.
This doesn’t include separate proposals coming in for a new skate park, a new youth sport facility and a new or improved senior center. Each of those projects has a separate task force with reports expected in the next few months, Seibert said.